FENTY x PUMA's Sneakers Just Joined the Wild Side

Words By Morgan Smith

Rihanna's FENTY and PUMA aren't done with their King Avanti collaboration just yet. In fact, things are about to get a little wild for their next batch of slim football sneakers.

A couple of days ago, PUMA revealed the latest King Avanti sneaker, which features fuzzy pony hair all over its upper. I'm talking hairy Formstrip and all.

The name of this wild new sneaker? FENTY x PUMA simply calls it the Avanti Pony Hair.

PUMA previewed the pony hair Avanti sneakers in two colorways: a simple off-white take and a brown-spotted spin (almost like a cow print).

FENTY x PUMA's Avanti Pony Hair preserves much of the collab's previous fixing, including the sleek shape and cool foldover tongue branded with the FENTY x PUMA logo. Now, it's all in hairy glory.

Releasing on February 22, FENTY x PUMA's Avanti Pony Hair sneakers will launch in limited quantities on PUMA's website. With the pony hair Avantis getting a limited drop, it's unknown if the sneakers will see a wider release at select retailers. But keep your eyes open.

The King Avanti came as the first release of the revived FENTY x PUMA partnership in 2023, arriving in silver and black/white colorways. Though fans were hoping for the Creeper's return (they eventually got their wish), the collaborative Avanti marked a new era of FENTY x PUMA.

Not to mention, it was right on time for fashion's football shoe and shiny footwear obsessions last year.

Fresh into 2024, FENTY x PUMA Avanti Pony Hair arrives promptly for the fur renaissance, and footwear is certainly feeling the feral vibes. Wales Bonner dropped leopard Sambas while New Balance dished out cowprint 610s. Now, Rihanna's got pony hair Avanti's.

Strap in sneakerheads. 2024 is looking like a wild ride (in the best way).


