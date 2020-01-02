Rihanna fans were expecting the singer to drop her long-rumored album, R9, at some point in 2019. When New Year’s Eve came and went without the album being released, fans were very disappointed, taking to Twitter to complain.

Rihanna herself previously confirmed that the album was supposed to see a release in 2019, and even released snippets of her in the studio, reaffirming the belief among her fans that the album would be here soon. The singer’s label, Def Jam Recordings, recently shared a cryptic message on Twitter, further fuelling expectations.

Alas, the album did not drop and Rihanna fans worldwide were left bitterly disappointed. Check out some of the best reactions and memes below.

The disappointment kicked in quick

Rihanna said she was gonna be releasing new music in 2019. It’s now 2020… pic.twitter.com/Zc3SARWfG0 — 🤴🏼💅🏼 (@Spilling_The_T) January 1, 2020

Rihanna lied. Just like a Pisces. — F² 👼🏾 (@fonzfranc) January 1, 2020

With all her business endeavors, Rihanna is booked and busy

Nobody: Rihanna while we’re begging for an album: pic.twitter.com/PO2c2cLI4U — Marsha’s Return (@5Hahem4) January 2, 2020

@rihanna Excuse me boss mother but I don't wear makeup and lingerie so….. pic.twitter.com/IHP7aOR1K5 — Support #ASD kids🤗❤ (@Quote_me_on_it) January 1, 2020

Some fans are taking it lightly…

“Rih…. the album didn’t come out in 2019.” Rihanna: pic.twitter.com/d9XjPSihJD — Ira Madison III (@ira) January 1, 2020

Rihanna said we’d get the album in 2019 so stop calling her a liar and start thanking her for extending the calendar year. Happy December 32nd. Sit there and eat your food. — ˚⁺˳༚. nigor mortis (@cassidysabrina) January 1, 2020

me pretending its 2008 and rihanna still loves us pic.twitter.com/FXzUZegzpW — fayben (@exhausted365) January 1, 2020

Congrats to @Rihanna on a new record! Rihanna has officially broken the record for the most times a celebrity has lied to his/her own fanbase, after failing to release her ninth studio album in 2019 as promised. A warrant has been sent out for her arrest. pic.twitter.com/NFdsObZc5p — Guinness World Records 🅛 (@GuinnessWorId) January 2, 2020

…while others are planning to take matters into their own hands

instead of y’all hacking celebrities phones and twitter accounts why don’t y’all make yourselves useful and hack Rihanna’s laptop and release the new album pic.twitter.com/K7M4ygrABG — c (@chuuzus) December 31, 2019

so Rihanna really thinks we won’t hook her ass up to that lil Ashley O machine, huh? pic.twitter.com/VvQ1jxIXlK — m. (@maloo5hka) January 1, 2020

Me locking Rihanna in the studio until this album is done pic.twitter.com/IhkwfPispC — wicked whore of the west (@jacob0053) January 2, 2020

Me bumping into Rihanna in her own house on my way to leak R9 pic.twitter.com/W1lJVm7e8X — AndreiElDiablo 🤠 (@SonOfLilith01) January 1, 2020

stop hiding, we not gonna jump you. @rihanna — flo$$y (@FUCCl) January 1, 2020

After all, Riri is in good company

Frank Ocean explaining to Rihanna why they don't actually have to drop an album for us because they already rich. https://t.co/DDlCHzxsXq — Yodizzle (@YodaDaBaby) January 1, 2020

