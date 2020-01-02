Rihanna fans were expecting the singer to drop her long-rumored album, R9, at some point in 2019. When New Year’s Eve came and went without the album being released, fans were very disappointed, taking to Twitter to complain.
Rihanna herself previously confirmed that the album was supposed to see a release in 2019, and even released snippets of her in the studio, reaffirming the belief among her fans that the album would be here soon. The singer’s label, Def Jam Recordings, recently shared a cryptic message on Twitter, further fuelling expectations.
Alas, the album did not drop and Rihanna fans worldwide were left bitterly disappointed. Check out some of the best reactions and memes below.