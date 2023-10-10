ROA x Crocs? Gorpy Clog Boyz, Rise Up

Sign up to never miss a drop
ROA x Crocs? Check on your local outdoor boyz. It seems the two minds will join forces for a collaboration that looks quite gorp-y.

Early looks at the ROA and Crocs' collab arrived courtesy of Luca Benini, Slam Jam founder and 1017 ALYX 9SM co-founder. In Benini's previews, we caught glimpses of ROA's spin on Crocs' Atlas shoe, which feels extra outdoorsy at the hands of the hiking brand.

ROA's collaborative Atlas clog arrives in an olive green colorway, with the natural shade dressing the distinctly molded upper (yes, complete with those ventilation holes people know and love all too well).

Given ROA's knack for stylish hiking wears, including its own trail-ready footwear, it's not surprising to see the brand take on Crocs' all-terrain silhouette. ROA's pairs even preserve much of the Atlas' technical build, including its rubber MTN outsole packed with tread and the nylon cross-straps (now marked with ROA's signature of approval, by the way).

ROA x Crocs also offers a Recovery slip-on as part of their collaborative offering, with the foam shoe rendered in black and decorated with a nature-esque design.

According to sources, the ROA x Crocs Atlas and Recovery collabs are expected to arrive on October 20 on ROA and Crocs' websites. We assume they'll also be up for grabs at select retailers, like, say, Slam Jam (given their founder supplied a generous preview).

ROA has long been regarded as a great hiking brand, and the brand's status has only continued to soar with folks eyeing the gorpcore trend. In addition to its famed hiking boots and style-meets-outoors apparel, the brand has chalked up impressive team-ups with buzzy labels like JJJJound, Aries, and A-COLD-WALL*.

Now, it's time to add Crocs to the roster.

