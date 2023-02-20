Take Our Money, JJJJound x ROA

JJJJound’s exclusive list of collaborators has extended for SS23, after the Montreal-based creative studio revealed a co-branded hiking boot alongside ROA.

The Justin Saunders-founded label — which has become renowned for its minimalist, yet highly-sought after collabs in recent years — looks to be dropping a black/grey hi-top boot with ROA, which comes equipped with all the techy notes we’ve come to expect.

ROA joins the likes of New Balance, Dr. Martens, and ASICS in becoming the hallowed subject of JJJJound collab, less than a week after the reveal of another forthcoming drop with leather aficionados ECCO.

For ROA, it's been a pretty mad journey following its inception in 2015. In fact, it's been setting the standard for boundary-pushing, highly-functional yet aesthetic-driven footwear, as per evolving Gorpcore trends.

While release details for JJJJound x ROA are non-existent at the time of writing, if previous JJJJound collabs are anything to go by (its NB link-ups in particular), we shouldn’t have too long to wait. Watch this SSSSpace.