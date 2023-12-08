Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Dear sacai x Nike Stans, Your Faves Have New Heat in the Vault

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

Calling all members of the sacai x Nike hive. Your favorite duo is sitting on unreleased VaporWaffle sneakers.

Recently, new sacai x Nike VaporWaffle colorways surfaced, revealing fresh black/purple and white/green spins on the collaborative model.

The newest schemes dress those familiar standout details showcased on sacai and Nike's previous VaporWaffles — double-up finishes (Swooshes, tongue, and laces) combined with that overall chunky look. And on the heel, sacai x Nike branding marks the spot, per usual.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

sacai and Nike revisited their big silhouette with Jean Paul Gaultier in November, dropping off a woven take on the thick Vaporwaffle stepper.

Then, the partnership finally rolled out its new Magamascapes — half Air Magma, half Footscape — now available at Nike and its stockists.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

In short, it's been a pretty solid year for sacai x Nike. Though, we didn't start seeing these drops till the end of 2023. Regardless, a sacai x Nike linkup is always a good thing, and it seems like more is in store.

Right now, there's no word on when (or if) the newest VaporWaffle sneakers will release. But if the pairs do see the light of day, I suspect we'll catch them sometime in 2024.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

January is fast approaching, which means men's fashion month is also on the horizon. sacai typically teases its forthcoming Nikes during its men's runway shows. In other words, watch out for sacai's catwalk. We could catch the new Vaporwaffles...or an entirely new hybrid Nike situation on the runway.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Flesh
Oakley Factory Team
$165
Image on Highsnobiety
Saikuru Jacket
The North Face
$265
Image on Highsnobiety
Ribbed Wool Beanie
Stone Island
$185
We Recommend
  • WSR main Dec 6
    From adidas to Patta, Shop This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Style
  • 1017 ALYX 9SM nike air force 1 low
    1017 ALYX 9SM's New Nike AF1 Lows Are a "Work in Progress"
    • Sneakers
  • silver sneakers
    Polish Up Your Footwear Rotation with These Silver Sneakers
    • Sneakers
  • nike x AMBUSH
    Nike x AMBUSH's Air Adjust Force Is Half Price Here
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Here's Your Best Look Yet at sacai's Nike Footscapes
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • nocta nike fleece 8000 peaks collection
    NOCTA x Nike's New Fleece Is Actually Season-Appropriate
    • Style
  • sacai nike vaporwaffle new colorways
    Dear sacai x Nike Stans, Your Faves Have New Heat in the Vault
    • Sneakers
  • A Kind of Guise Fall/Winter 2023.
    'Tis The Season For A Kind of Guise!
    • Style
  • adifom stan smith mules in aqua
    Adifom Stan Smith Mules in Six Colorways
    • Footwear
    • sponsored
  • Marc Jacobs Tote Bag
    Fall/Winter 2023 Updates of the Marc Jacobs Tote Are Here
    • Accessories
  • ten c
    Ten c’s FW23 Collection Faces the Elements
    • Style
    • sponsored
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023