Dear sacai x Nike Stans, Your Faves Have New Heat in the Vault

Calling all members of the sacai x Nike hive. Your favorite duo is sitting on unreleased VaporWaffle sneakers.

Recently, new sacai x Nike VaporWaffle colorways surfaced, revealing fresh black/purple and white/green spins on the collaborative model.

The newest schemes dress those familiar standout details showcased on sacai and Nike's previous VaporWaffles — double-up finishes (Swooshes, tongue, and laces) combined with that overall chunky look. And on the heel, sacai x Nike branding marks the spot, per usual.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

sacai and Nike revisited their big silhouette with Jean Paul Gaultier in November, dropping off a woven take on the thick Vaporwaffle stepper.

Then, the partnership finally rolled out its new Magamascapes — half Air Magma, half Footscape — now available at Nike and its stockists.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

In short, it's been a pretty solid year for sacai x Nike. Though, we didn't start seeing these drops till the end of 2023. Regardless, a sacai x Nike linkup is always a good thing, and it seems like more is in store.

Right now, there's no word on when (or if) the newest VaporWaffle sneakers will release. But if the pairs do see the light of day, I suspect we'll catch them sometime in 2024.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

January is fast approaching, which means men's fashion month is also on the horizon. sacai typically teases its forthcoming Nikes during its men's runway shows. In other words, watch out for sacai's catwalk. We could catch the new Vaporwaffles...or an entirely new hybrid Nike situation on the runway.