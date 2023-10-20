Sign up to never miss a drop
Salute Salomon's Surprisingly Slick Bouldering Sneaks

Words By Jake Silbert

Salomon's sneakers are usually so visibly tech-y that they end up looking best when they have comparatively little done to them. Boris Bidjan Saberi's sportswear-leaning diffusion line, 11 by BBS, typically creates some pretty nutty Salomon collabs but its latest shoes employ the K.I.S.S. design philosophy to impressive effect.

The Salomon x 11 by BBs 11S FOOTWEAR A.B.1. is a very complicated-sounding, simple-looking shoe. It's essentially a no-nonsense sneaker designed for bouldering — a form of small-scale rock-climbing — which in turn ensures that the shoe's form very pleasantly meets its function.

Here we have a very attractive low-top sneaker that balances a lightly hefty sole with a gently technical upper, making good use of a monochrome palette to keep things from looking to orthopedic.

It's a tough tightrope to walk, though function-first brands like Salomon and HOKA have proven themselves imminently capable of hitting these high points with several super-strong recent drops. Really makes ya think, "Aren't all of today's best shoes coming from the trail-running biz?"

1 / 4
Salomon

Salomon's recent high-end collaborations have also epitomized this motif, with MM6 Maison Margiela finally shifting away from oddball curios to realize the deliciously wearable overdyed ACS Pro sneaker, by far its most wearable Salomon team-up to date.

As for the 11S FOOTWEAR A.B.1. shoe itself, it represents a first for both Saberi and Salomon, beyond its approachable design.

That is, neither of the partners have gotten very deep into the bouldering scene on a product level. Their concise seasonal collaboration, currently rolling out on Salomon's website and at select Salomon stockists, is a first stab at tapping into a market that's familiar but not well-trod.

11 by BBS typically creates such wild, expensive, thoroughly-treated Salomon shoes that I never thought we'd see the pair envision something so straightforward.

If that's the power of getting into bouldering, then it's clearly fertile territory! Especially if the results are this tasty.

