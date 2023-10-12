MM6 Maison Margiela’s New Salomons Go Hard

Whenever Salomon and MM6 Maison Margiela are in cahoots, you know the end result is going to be anything but elementary. Whether that means thigh-high trail booties or sneakers with rain-ready shrouds, the pair’s releases never go unnoticed.

So, naturally, Salomon and MM6 Maison Margiela’s second release for Fall/Winter 2023, which includes two takes on the Cross Mid sneaker, is no different.

Typical of each of their collaborative releases to date, the MM6 Maison Margiela x Salomon Cross Mid fuses the techy design language of performance wear with a distinctive and refreshed silhouette proposal.

An inner slip-on shoe and chunky, high-grip rubber sole is found united with a toggled waterproof gaiter, which produces the shoe’s unconventional mid-cut shape.

Unorthodox? Sure, but a shoe's irregularities become insignificant when they look this good.

Elsewhere, Salomon’s XT 15 backpack also arrives reinterpreted through MM6 Maison Margiela distinct lens.

The bag, which has become a staple for Salomon trail runners all over the world, has been elevated with MM6’s irreverent design principles with discreet front pockets, a stability enhancing waistband, and ample storage.

While Salomon’s MM6 Maison Margiela collaboration is set to land online October 12, it won’t be the last we hear of the pair this season who have two more drops slated for early and late November.