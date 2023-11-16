Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

A Classic GORE-TEX Salomon Shoe Finally Got a Fancy Facelift

in SneakersWords By Jake Silbert

Salomon is on a roll. Its already-great shoes are looking even better these days, thanks to a handful of thoughtful collaborators kicking the French sportswear label's design cues up a notch, Emeril-style.

Sometimes it takes a dramatic remix to breath new life into a classic Salomon sneaker but, sometimes, all you really need is a gentle facelift to usher an retro trail shoe into the current age.

Here's where BEAUTY & YOUTH, the obviously youth-oriented sub-label of Japanese retailer UNITED ARROWS, stepped in to upgrade Salomon's classic XT-Rush 2 GORE-TEX sneaker, utilizing a delicate hand to reshape a throwback into a new-school winner.

1 / 6
Salomon

Designed for winter, Salomon's XT-Rush 2 sneaker is made to insulate and protect. It's a city shoe with trail ethos, sitting atop a grippy outsole and often lined with GORE-TEX to protect the wearer's tootsies.

The original iteration comes in a couple quintessentially Salomon colorways, including a nearly all-black design and an earth-toned makeup that's indicative of Salomon's function-first design ethos.

This is not a bad look for the XT-Rush 2, to be clear, and it's not unreasonable to consider dropping $190 right now to step into 'em, fresh off Salomon's website.

But BEAUTY & YOUTH, ahem, beautified the Salomon shoe even further, undermining the XT-Rush 2's retro chunk with an elegant cream upper, accented by a stroke of green below.

It's a gentle palette, one that nicely contrasts against the shoe's otherwise utilitarian design.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

To be clear, though this is not a BEAUTY & YOUTH Salomon collaboration but a special colorway that BEAUTY & YOUTH is offering exclusively in Japan come November 17.

For those unaware, manufacturers sometimes allow buyers to choose from a vast assortment of sneaker colorways that may or may not hit wider production. So, really, all B&Y did was find a nice hue and own it but, hey, credit where it's due. Good taste.

Rival boutique BEAMS nailed its own recent Salomon offering, demonstrating the skill necessary to make the most of Salomon's deep repertoire and stylistic reserves. Not that Salomon even needs external partners to do the most with its reliable shoes either but, yeah, again, credit where it's due.

Shop Salomon sneakers here

Image on Highsnobiety
ACS Pro
Salomon
$215
Image on Highsnobiety
XT-6
Salomon
$200
Image on Highsnobiety
XT-4 OG
Salomon
$205
Image on Highsnobiety
Jake SilbertDirector of News
Jake Silbert is a Japanese fashion-obsessed editor & writer who lives in New York, where he's perpetually hunting the best bagel and collecting .mp3s like an elderly person. Loves: chunky walking sneakers, artisanal clothing, podcasts, *Dark Souls* speedruns. Hates: overripe apples, summer weather
We Recommend
  • gore tex sneakers
    13 GORE-TEX Sneakers For Wet Weather Protection
    • Sneakers
  • gore-tex jackets
    The Most Stylish GORE-TEX Jackets For Fall 2023
    • Style
  • 5 gore tex alternatives help survive winter Hoka One One Rowing Blazers The North Face
    5 Water-Resistant GORE-TEX Alternatives to Help You Stay Dry This Winter
  • A model wearing Gramicci AW22 collection outdoor clothing matching set lime green and forest green during sunset outdoors
    Around the World in Techwear: the Best Outdoor Clothing Brands You Need to Know
    • Style
  • adidas terrex
    adidas Terrex Is Changing the Face of Techwear
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • denim tears cactus plant flea market levis collab
    Denim Tears x CPFM x Levi's Has Big Red Tab Energy
    • Style
  • Shark Hoodie
    Winter Essentials from StockX
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • mid-season sales
    The Best Mid-Season Sales Happening Right Now
    • Style
  • Salomon & BEAUTY & YOUTH UNITED ARROWS' XT-Rush 2 GORE-TEX sneaker collab in beige and cream colorway
    A Classic GORE-TEX Salomon Shoe Finally Got a Fancy Facelift
    • Sneakers
  • adifom Boots
    Rainwear That Sparks Joy
    • Style
  • (Di)vision x G-Star Raw Collaboration
    96 Reasons to Love (Di)vision's New G-Star Collab
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023