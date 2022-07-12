Trails? Nah, This Salomon XT-4 is Rave-Ready

Brand: Salomon

Model: XT-4 "Evening Primrose/Mint Leaf/Lolite"

Release Date: Available now

Price: $180

Buy: Highsnobiety Shop

Editor's Notes: There's a lot of debate surrounding Salomon's biggest flagship sneaker silhouettes, the XT-4 and XT-6. It's a topic that we've previously dived into, and honestly, it's totally a personal preference. For me, the XT-6 is unbeatable thanks to its top-tier colorways, but that doesn't mean its counterpart should go overlooked.

Saying forget about the trials might sound a little obtuse when talking about a sneaker built for on-trail performance, but in reality, you'll find a high percentage of contemporary wearers planted on the street, not a mountain ridge.

So why exactly would you push the hike aside when discussing an all-terrain adventure sneaker that boasts a lightweight construction, Contragrip outsole, and full-length Agile Chassis System (ACS)? Because the colorway is rave-ready, obviously.

Of my five pairs of Salomons (one of which being the Carhartt WIP boot that came in clutch on a ski trip, I might add), I've definitely worn at least two raving – who says unparalleled grip and stability shouldn't be used to party?

This new XT-4 colorway, however, is made for festival season.

As is standard for Salomon's naming color-naming systems, it's great fun. Dubbed "Evening Primrose/Mint Leaf/Lolite," this render is an electric mix of greens, purple, orange, black, and white.

As the name suggests, this pair does look like something that you could find hidden amongst some exotic florals at your local botanical center or hurtling out of an 80s time capsule.

If the XT-4 does something right, it's gradient uppers. I'd even go as far as to say no brand; on any silhouette; does them quite as well.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.