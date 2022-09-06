Salomon's XT-4 Leaps Ahead of the XT-6

Brand: Salomon

Editor's Notes: I'll be brutally honest – I'm the type to wait around on new season Salomon, eager to see which colorway it pulls out the bag next. There's genuine excitement around it because its flagship silhouettes in the XT-4 and XT-6 just seem to get better and better.

When you're already several pairs down on a single silhouette, justifying buying another palette swap can be difficult – unless you're talking Salomon, then it's all gravy.

For me, and judging by what I tend to see out and about on the streets or knocking about a festival, fashion show, or, you know, on an actual mountain, the XT-6 tends to take the cake. That's not to say the XT-4 isn't deserving of praise; it just tends to take somewhat of a back seat, even with astronomical bangers from the likes of The Broken Arm.

As we prepare to fall into fall, that feeling is shifting a little, with the XT-4 kicking things up a gear with some of its strongest color offerings of the year.

While Spring/Summer 2022 definitely had some sun-ready bursts of color, these fall offerings are nothing short of excellent, and their official palette names? Even better.

First up is the Delicioso/Toffee/Empire Yellow pair, which throws together green, brown, and yellow, resulting in a sneaker that'd sit perfectly in any park through November.

Another killer look is served up by Bitter Chocolate/Mocha Mousse/Fiery Red, which blends red, brown, and purple tones for a warming finish that's a stealthy contrast to its blue-heavy Stormy Weather/Indigo Bunting/Nimbus Cloud counterpart that finishes off the pack.

