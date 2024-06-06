Sign up to never miss a drop
Salomon’s Trail Sneaker Has Been Hand-Stitched to Perfection

Words By Tom Barker

KUON and Sashiko Gals are part of a new generation of designers keeping the traditional Japanese technique of sashiko alive. And together, they are bringing the decorative style of stitching to our favorite sneakers (including techy Salomons!). 

Sashiko is a type of simple running stitch used in Japan for over a thousand years to reinforce fabrics. It’s typically done with a thick white thread on indigo fabric and made into intricate patterns. 

Expanding the possibilities of this craft, Sashiko Gals specializes in custom, hand-stitched sneakers using sashiko and with KUON, a label that aims to keep traditional Japanese techniques alive, it has cast its eye on Salomon’s Speedcross 3 model.

A shoe brought back from the Salomon archives earlier this year, the Speedcross 3 is a mountain running shoe with rugged, sporty features:​​ a super grippy outsole, tough nylon upper, and Salomon's patented Quicklace system. 

Under the hands of Sashiko Gals and KUON, it loses much of its technical fabrication but gains indigo-colored woven fabric with a beautiful custom sashiko upgrade.

Each pair of sneakers has a different pattern and stitching in a range of colors: red, white, yellow, and orange. And it isn’t only added to the upper, KUON and Sashiko Gals have managed to add patterned stitching to the midsole too. 

The shoes are available exclusively as part of a pop-up that KUON is hosting at the Seoul boutique EMPTY. The pop-up is open until June 16, including custom sashiko services.

Alongside the techy Salomon sneakers, custom pairs of Dr. Martens, old-school Mizuno running shoes, and PUMA’s retro Palermo model are all available at the shop. 

This release follows on from Crocs and Levi’s sashiko-stitched clogs of last year, where the two brands also got PROLETA RE ART, a master of traditional Japanese techniques, to make custom pairs of collaborative shoes. 

It’s always nice to see ancient crafts live on and sashiko is proving to make excellent sneakers extra eye-catching.

