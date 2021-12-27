Palace's Boxing Day Gift to You Is Camo Crocs

Brand: Palace x Crocs

Season: Holiday 2021

Release Date: December 31

Buy: Palace's website and stores

Editor's Notes: Was Crocs' humble clog an honorary sneaker of the year 2021? I mean, they were the Very Important Shoe of 2020 but they had a banger 2021 and Palace is keeping the hits coming.

Coming in just a week after Christmas and boxing day, consider Palace's final Holiday drop its gift to you. Accompanying Pertex Quantum puffer jackets, matching pants, and Triferg hoodies, Palace's Crocs are in good company.

palace 1 / 10

Like the SS21 Crocs collab, Palace's seasonal Crocs are rendered in camouflage but it's darker this time, a better contrast to the plethora of thematic Jibbitz accessories that come with them.

Customize your Palace clogs with beer-swilling Einstein, doves, poodles, yin-yang symbols, a Triferg-leaf clover, or any of the other nifty plastic parts that fit into the camo Crocs toebox ventilation holes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Like I mentioned earlier, these Palace Crocs are part of the the Colorado-based company's 2021 victory lap.

Though nothing can top Crocs' Balenciaga stilettos or Ye-approved boots, it did secure some heavy collaborations with partners like Pleasures, Justin Bieber, and Diplo.

Its finishing the year in a good place, as Crocs' ability to retain its cozy crown kept its share price rising over the year — CROX was trading around $62 in late December 2020 but it's sitting pretty at about $128 a year later.

With analysts expecting Crocs to announce a stunning half-billion dollars in sales for the most recent quarter, don't expect the humble foam clogs' reign to end any time soon.