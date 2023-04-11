More Salehe Bembury x Crocs, You Say? Coming Right Up!

As it so often does, Crocs comes bearing gifts and one that’ll certainly please fans of its ongoing Salehe Bembury collaborations.

It’s been announced that Bembury — who has been working with Crocs since 2021 — has taken up the role of Creative Director at the brand, and will oversee the Crocs x Pollex Pod collection as a part of a two-year partnership.

“We exist in a landscape of ‘here today, gone tomorrow’ collaborations, so the value lies in long-term relationships and that’s what we’ve established,” said Bembury in a statement following the news.

“Good design exercises restraint and balances utility with beauty and the Pollex Pod represents that by successfully merging Crocs’ brand identity with my own brand identity.”

Since the pair first collaborated to introduce the Pollex Clog in 2021, a move which saw Crocs break the mold of its iconic Classic Clog, they’ve gone on to release seven new colorways of the silhouette, each of which has sold out in almost no time at all.

However, thanks to the news that Bembury and Crocs will be working in cahoots for another two more years at least, all is not lost for those still keen to get their feet into a pair of the wavy slip-on silhouette.

If that wasn't enough, it also looks as if Bembury’s Crocs escapades could be stretching beyond new colorways of the Pollex Pod and into new styles, with the accompanying press release stating that his new role would also see him “design and introduce new silhouettes.”

In short: Salehe Bembury’s official appointment can only be good news for fans of the designer’s futuristic Crocs collaborations, and another chance to cop a pair at last.