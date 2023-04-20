Did You Hear? Satisfy Climbs Now Too

Parisian label Satisfy might be known for its running escapades, but this season it’s climbing now too. Who'd have guessed?

The Brice Partouche-founded label — which initially launched in 2015 — has become renowned for helping runners reach the so-called “runner’s high” with its luxury performance gear, but for 2023 it appears to be taking proceedings to new heights. Literally.

Titled the “Stoner” collection, the concise earthy capsule is Satisfy’s first foray outside of the world of running and instead sees its focus on both comfort and performance in the sports of climbing and bouldering.

Made from the usual premium materials we’ve come to expect from the Parisian outfit, the collection is designed to keep you comfortable and cool, even during the most challenging climbs with pieces like its PeaceShell™ Climbing Pants and Shorts, both of which can be worn with or without a harness.

Other stand-out styles include the brand’s signature MothTech™ T-Shirts and Muscle Tees (two mainstays in its running collections), along with lightweight waffle knit Aura3D™ base layer, and a selection of accessories.

Typically, the color palette is subtle and inspired by the organic shades of the great outdoors, which in turn intends to celebrate the adventurous spirit that drives climbers to conquer new challenges.

For Satisfy, it’s been a pretty subdued start to the year, especially for a brand who dropped countless collections throughout 2022 including a handful of footwear collaborations with Canadian label norda.

For Satisfy’s first big capsule of 2023 to be a climbing-focused one might come as a surprise, but if its goal is to help its consumers reach new heights, it pretty much fits the bill.