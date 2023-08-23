Sign up to never miss a drop
Thanks to Our Legacy & Satisfy, Running Never Looked So Chic

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson

The mantra “look good, play good” hasn't felt as fitting as it does when discussing one of Satisfy's Our Legacy WORK SHOP collaborations. Sleek, stylish, and awash with techy features, the two labels have running's untapped fashionable sector on lock. Period.

Their latest collection – which is set to land at Dover Street Market on August 25 – comprises everything from windbreakers and shorts in water-repellant salt-treated rip-stop to collaborative takes on Satisfy's AuraLite 4-way stretchy running tops in muscle tee and short sleeve form.

Rounding out the capsule is a limited series of the REPOSSESSED MARATHON tees and vintage marathon tops which have been upcycled with Our Legacy WORK SHOP reflective prints and epochal Satisfy finishing.

Ever since the pair's debut collaborative release in 2021, Satisfy and Our Legacy have delivered fresh perspectives on inherently traditional running silhouettes.

Whether that's as a result of their fashion-first design ethos or the fact that every garment is made from residual and upcycled materials, like fly-weight deadstock fabrics and old school T-shirts, is neither here nor there.

Still, nothing – and I mean nothing – is as uncomfortable as running in something ill-fitting or just plain ugly, which is handy because Our Legacy’s Satisfy collaborations are neither.

