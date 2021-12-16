Our Legacy & Satisfy are Taking Their Final Run of 2021

Oh, the weather outside is frightful, but Satisfy x Our Legacy is so delightful – or at least, the pair's third and final drop of 2021 is on arriving ahead of the holidays.

I've said it before, and I'll say it again. This year has been a great year to be an Our Legacy fan. Its release calendar has been stacked with quality, not just quantity.

Where collaborations are concerned, Stüssy and Satisfy have led the pack with six releases between them, courtesy of the good ol' Workshop. Though Byredo and Gabrio Bini's efforts certainly shouldn't go overlooked.

The string of seasonal packs has covered everything from beachwear to winter-ready camouflage, providing a full wardrobe alongside mainline drops of Scandi-cool head-to-toe dress.

Just in time for the holidays, the Workshop has kicked open its door once again, bringing with it holiday cheer via the Holiday Market.

Our Legacy Workshop's Holiday Market is essentially a masterclass in gift-giving, and the latest addition to the selection comes courtesy of Satisfy – marking the third drop of the year between the two.

Fabrication is the focus of the delivery, which comes complete with CloudMerino™, which is engineered from the world’s lightest merino wool, and 4-way stretch ColdBlack® fabric which reduces heat build-up and provides protection from the sun.

As is the standard for Workshop, each piece comes constructed of rescued and upcycled fabrics and features the brand's signature font and yin yang logo.

The new Satisfy x Our Legacy Workshop collection will be available online from December 17.