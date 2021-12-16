Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Our Legacy & Satisfy are Taking Their Final Run of 2021

Written by Sam Cole in Style
Satisfy
1 / 10

Oh, the weather outside is frightful, but Satisfy x Our Legacy is so delightful – or at least, the pair's third and final drop of 2021 is on arriving ahead of the holidays.

I've said it before, and I'll say it again. This year has been a great year to be an Our Legacy fan. Its release calendar has been stacked with quality, not just quantity.

Where collaborations are concerned, Stüssy and Satisfy have led the pack with six releases between them, courtesy of the good ol' Workshop. Though Byredo and Gabrio Bini's efforts certainly shouldn't go overlooked.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The string of seasonal packs has covered everything from beachwear to winter-ready camouflage, providing a full wardrobe alongside mainline drops of Scandi-cool head-to-toe dress.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Just in time for the holidays, the Workshop has kicked open its door once again, bringing with it holiday cheer via the Holiday Market.

Our Legacy Workshop's Holiday Market is essentially a masterclass in gift-giving, and the latest addition to the selection comes courtesy of Satisfy – marking the third drop of the year between the two.

Fabrication is the focus of the delivery, which comes complete with CloudMerino™, which is engineered from the world’s lightest merino wool, and 4-way stretch ColdBlack® fabric which reduces heat build-up and provides protection from the sun.

As is the standard for Workshop, each piece comes constructed of rescued and upcycled fabrics and features the brand's signature font and yin yang logo.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The new Satisfy x Our Legacy Workshop collection will be available online from December 17.

Sold out
Our LegacyCamion Boot Black
$550.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Our LegacyHellraiser Leather Jacket Aamon Black
$1,670.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Our LegacyFenrir Parka Black
$700.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Our LegacyTech Borrowed Jacket Padded Black
$410.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • First Armani Went Our Legacy. Now, Our Legacy Goes Armani
  • The Family-Run Watch Brand Making Star Wars Watches with Kyber Crystals
  • The First-Ever In-House Satisfy Sneaker Is Purpose-Built Utility (EXCLUSIVE)
  • The Only Problem With PAF x Satisfy Is That There Isn't More
  • Talking Tobacco Shops & Duality With Our Legacy (EXCLUSIVE)
What To Read Next
  • From New Balance to Crocs, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now
  • The First Sign of VanMoof's New Era: The McLaren of e-Bikes
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now