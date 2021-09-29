Our Legacy and Wine? Yes, Please

Wine and cheese? How about wine and Our Legacy Workshop? An unusual but welcome pairing that comes courtesy of Gabrio Bini.

Our Legacy fans had a packed year, giving its fans a lot to feel satisfied.

From a duo of Summer capsules alongside Stüssy, a running collaboration with Satisfy, and a Byredo team-up, the Workshop has had a busy year.

Just when we thought the project's busy year was coming to a close, though, a glass of wine is the catalyst for another collection.

At the center of the collaboration is Serragghia, wines cultivated, harvested, fermented, and aged by Gabrio Bini, a legend of the winemaking world, alongside his wife and son. The vines that shape their wines are grown on the Bini family estate on the volcanic island of Pantelleria, south of Sicily, Italy.

Once picked, the grapes are matured in buried amphoras for a unique finish, with craftsmanship as highly regarded as Our Legacy's own.

The collaboration, which could be inspired by a drunken accident involving a white silk shirt and bottle of red, was achieved by Bini dyeing a selection of Legacy silk shirts by hand in the amphoras that held some of his red wines. Each shirt is as unique as the Serragghia wines: some are splash dyed, others are dip-dyed, and some were even left overnight.

Before you think about it, you probably shouldn't try DIY your silks shirts. Instead, you can shop the Our Legacy Workshop x Gabrio Bini collection online and via an installation at Selfridges London from September 30.

Shop The Latest Our Legacy FW21 Drop Below