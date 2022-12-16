Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Satisfy Is Doing Its Thing This Winter

Written by Tayler Willson in Style

Baby it’s cold outside! From freezing rain and snow, to whipping winds, it’s no weather for spending time in. Well, unless you’re clad in Satisfy gear, that is.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

This season the Parisian running label is delivering its latest collection of winter-ready apparel and accessories, equipped with the capabilities to combat almost any treacherous weather.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Satisfy
1 / 5

Designed to protect its wearers from those God-awful elements (as well as provide comfort), the label’s winter pack is its finest arsenal of fabric technologies and innovations, like its innovative MothTech™ and CloudMerino™.

Satisfy
1 / 5

Satisfy — who earlier this year dropped its first trail sneaker alongside norda — has become renowned for its out-there running designs in recent years, and is arguably one of the labels really blurring the lines between both performance and high-fashion.

Satisfy
1 / 4
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

This season’s winter — which lands online on December 16, 2022 — pack sees Satisfy head to the Italian mountains to follow a group of friends on an alpine adventure, which is paired with a soundtrack from Grammy-nominated American band Turnstile.

Jumpers, tees, and shorts, meet gloves, hats, and other accessories, all of which adorn Satisfy's unique and unmistakable aesthetic.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

While the majority of running brands might still have performance and technology at the forefront of its products, brands like Satisfy continue to fly the flag for those looking for that added sprinkle of fashion at the same time. Run in style, because if you don't, who will?

Shop our latest products

Sold out
HighsnobietyWool Dress Pant Navy
$180.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Stone IslandGarment-Dyed Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt Beige
$270.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Acne StudiosKnit Gloves Black/Oatmeal Melange
$120.00
Available in:
Sold out
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Innovative Rainwear, Presented in the House That Rainwear Built
  • The First-Ever In-House Satisfy Sneaker Is Purpose-Built Utility (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Now, Balenciaga Makes Normal Clothes (& PUMA Sportswear)
  • The Only Problem With PAF x Satisfy Is That There Isn't More
  • 424’s Paris Debut Ended up Being a Homecoming 
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now