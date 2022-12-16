Satisfy Is Doing Its Thing This Winter

Baby it’s cold outside! From freezing rain and snow, to whipping winds, it’s no weather for spending time in. Well, unless you’re clad in Satisfy gear, that is.

This season the Parisian running label is delivering its latest collection of winter-ready apparel and accessories, equipped with the capabilities to combat almost any treacherous weather.

Designed to protect its wearers from those God-awful elements (as well as provide comfort), the label’s winter pack is its finest arsenal of fabric technologies and innovations, like its innovative MothTech™ and CloudMerino™.

Satisfy — who earlier this year dropped its first trail sneaker alongside norda — has become renowned for its out-there running designs in recent years, and is arguably one of the labels really blurring the lines between both performance and high-fashion.

This season’s winter — which lands online on December 16, 2022 — pack sees Satisfy head to the Italian mountains to follow a group of friends on an alpine adventure, which is paired with a soundtrack from Grammy-nominated American band Turnstile.

Jumpers, tees, and shorts, meet gloves, hats, and other accessories, all of which adorn Satisfy's unique and unmistakable aesthetic.

While the majority of running brands might still have performance and technology at the forefront of its products, brands like Satisfy continue to fly the flag for those looking for that added sprinkle of fashion at the same time. Run in style, because if you don't, who will?