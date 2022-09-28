Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Satisfy's Latest norda Collab Is Ice Cold

Written by Tayler Willson in Sneakers
Satisfy
1 / 3

Earlier this year, Satisfy took its first foray into the world of footwear. Uniting with outdoors experts norda, the Parisian outfit had its say on the Canadian label’s 001, a silhouette designed to withstand North America’s toughest conditions.

Two months on – and still no sign of said tough conditions hitting anywhere near Europe – the duo return for a second bite of the 001 cherry, this time draping it in an icy silver colorway.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Not too dissimilar to its debut “Jadeite” take back in July, the 001 is the first ever trail running shoe to be made with the world’s lightest and strongest material produced sustainably: Dyneema.

Despite its recent rise in popularity as an everyday sneaker brand, norda, at its core, is predominantly a performance brand.

Satisfy
1 / 4

Founded by husband and wife duo Willamina and Nick Martire in a bid to create the ultimate trail running shoe, the label has become renowned for its lightweight and seamless silhouettes, that not only deliver the ability to adapt to any condition, but look good too.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

"When you first sit inside a Lamborghini, it feels almost like a shell, and you're thinking, 'what? I don't get it. It's so light and minimal, which is the same feeling as lacing up a pair of nordas,” Willa told Highsnobiety in an interview last year.

"You got to learn how to drive it a little bit," continued Nick. "But once you do — oh man! You can see the community is freaking out because they've never been served anything like it."

The Satisfy x norda 001 Silver – which lands online on September 29, 5pm (CET) – also comes equipped with a dynamic digital twin in the form of an experimental NFT limited to the first 50 customers of the IRL signature collaboration.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Air-dropped post-purchase, this first of its kind NFT is said to “transform with your real life mileage over an 8-week period via Strava connect,” which is pretty exciting for the Strava heads out there.

Shop our mid-season sale

Sold out
GramicciUtility Ripstop Tote Bag Army Green
$70.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
AFFXWRKSStandardized T-Shirt Olive
$75.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
HighsnobietyWater-Resistant Ripstop Cargo Pants Beige
$180.00
Available in:
Sold out
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • In "Wolf Grey," Nike's Outdoor-ish Trainer Unleashes the Ice-Cold Beast
  • The First-Ever In-House Satisfy Sneaker Is Purpose-Built Utility (EXCLUSIVE)
  • You’ve Seen This Brand's Viral AirPods. You Have Not Seen Its Killer adidas Collab
  • The Only Problem With PAF x Satisfy Is That There Isn't More
  • 20 Years Later, This Ice-Cold Jordan 12 Is Still Immensely Clean
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now