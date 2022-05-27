Saucony's Shadow 6000 Goes Gorp!

Brand: Saucony

Model: Shadow 6000 Trail

Release Date: Available now

Price: £130 (approx. $162)

Buy: Online at Saucony

Editor's Notes: For SS22, Saucony is going gorp. No, the brand it's trading out its extensive sneaker arsenal for a stack of mountain-ready boots; it is, however, giving one of its biggest flagship silhouettes a trail-ready makeover.

If you've got Salomon fatigue but aren't ready to let go of wearing sneakers that come pre-prepared to tackle a hike head-on, Saucony's latest iteration of the Shadow 6000 might be the perfect addition to your seasonal arsenal.

Releasing under the Saucony x Saucony banner (more self collaborations, please!), the Shadow 6000 Trail is, surprisingly, an upscaled version of the original. Instead of sacrificing all of the parts of the sneaker that fans have come to love over the years, Saucony dials the up, creating a premium remix that would typically be reserved for third-party collaborations.

For the release, no detail has been overlooked. A mixed premium fabrication equipped with high-abrasion and water-resistant qualities has been chosen to dress the sneaker's upper – you'll find nylon ripstop and high-quality mesh across these portions, ensuring these can take a fair beating.

In homage to the trail running shoes of old, this updated take on the Shadow 6000 features the same round rope laces you'd find on your favorite pair of hiking boots.

What truly gives legs to this limited-edition sneaker is the retro palette and blocking that has been applied to it. Across a majority of the upper, you'll find a deep royal blue, heavily contrasted with striking pops of neon green and orange with touches of black, all of which are offset by a nature-inspired camouflage sole.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.