New Balance's 9060 Has a Hailey Bieber Moment

We've said it time and time again; Hailey Bieber keeps a fresh sneaker rotation.

Collectively, the Bieber clan stays on top of their style game; Justin's puffer jacket game is on top, and Hailey continues to stun with her streetstyle. In the approach to winter, it feels like the pair is really getting into their bag, dropping some of their hottest looks of the year so far.

Hailey's latest look sees one of New Balance's newest sneaker silhouettes get the Bieber cosign as she stepped out in fresh pair of 9060s.

Stoianov / BACKGRID

During a year that's been dominated by Teddy Santis' Made in USA efforts, a heavy selection of 2002Rs, and the rise of the 1906R, the newcomer 9060 has pushed to prove its worth – and it's clearly working.

HB is the latest member of the 9060 squad, joining New Balance ambassadors like Jack Harlow, Amine, and Raheem Sterling. Her look, however, is about more than just the kicks, as she also makes a strong case for mountain fleeces.

When I say mountain fleece, you should know exactly what I mean; if you're from the UK, you've definitely seen a wolf, pack of wolves, mountain, or wolves on a mountain print fleece or two in your day.

While this isn't quite like the one you might see your nana keeping cozy in, it gives the same energy; Hailey styled hers out with a pair of cycling shorts, the aforementioned New Balance 9060, a green trucker cap, and an obligatory pair of sunglasses.

Now, you wouldn't quite get away with rocking the look in London right now, given the thick layer of snow dressing the streets, but if you're looking to tackle fall in LA, go clear!