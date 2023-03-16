Selena Gomez Is Laying Low

Selena Gomez is avoid the paparazzi just like she's avoiding Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner. Amidst all the social media drama that's got the entire internet picking sides, Selena is admirably just keeping to herself.

So, Selena's masking up and shielding her face with chunky sunglasses, shrouding her body in a massive (faux) fur coat, and slipping on some cozy UGG shoes, lest any of New York's brisk winds sneak up.

Really, you could easily make a case for this Selena Gomez outfit as representative of everything she's currently coping with in regards to the current controversy surrounding the singer, Hailey Bieber, and Kylie Jenner.

Need a refresher? Basically, Selena Gomez quit social media in late February following a string of veiled back-and-forths that Hailey supposedly sent Gomez' way.

There's long been rumors of bad blood between the two, as Justin Bieber dated Selena prior to marrying Hailey.

The perceived shade Hailey Bieber sent to Selena was too much for fans to ignore.

So, the Rare Beauty founder stepped away from TikTok and Instagram. But only for a couple weeks.

By mid-March, Selena Gomez returned to Instagram with a bare-faced selfie, which quickly attracted over 23 million "Likes."

Selena already tested the waters with a few TikTok videos prior, which she continued uploading with nary a mention of Hailey Bieber or Kylie Jenner.

Meanwhile, Hailey and Kylie are still getting the brunt of the backlash.

Their most recent Instagram posts have been bombarded by criticism presumably stemming from the ongoing beef with Selena Gomez, though none of the involved parties have directly referenced the controversy at face value.

That hasn't stopped the internet from picking sides, though.

And then, out of nowhere, Nicola Peltz Beckham stepped into the fray with a slightly awk Cosmo cover.

"We are a throuple," Nicola said of herself, husband Brooklyn Beckham, and Selena Gomez.

Uh, sure, okay.

So far, no comment on any of it from Selena. She's truly content to lay low and mind her own business.