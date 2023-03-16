Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Selena Gomez Is Laying Low

Written by Highsnobiety in Culture

Selena Gomez is avoid the paparazzi just like she's avoiding Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner. Amidst all the social media drama that's got the entire internet picking sides, Selena is admirably just keeping to herself.

So, Selena's masking up and shielding her face with chunky sunglasses, shrouding her body in a massive (faux) fur coat, and slipping on some cozy UGG shoes, lest any of New York's brisk winds sneak up.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Really, you could easily make a case for this Selena Gomez outfit as representative of everything she's currently coping with in regards to the current controversy surrounding the singer, Hailey Bieber, and Kylie Jenner.

Need a refresher? Basically, Selena Gomez quit social media in late February following a string of veiled back-and-forths that Hailey supposedly sent Gomez' way.

There's long been rumors of bad blood between the two, as Justin Bieber dated Selena prior to marrying Hailey.

The perceived shade Hailey Bieber sent to Selena was too much for fans to ignore.

So, the Rare Beauty founder stepped away from TikTok and Instagram. But only for a couple weeks.

By mid-March, Selena Gomez returned to Instagram with a bare-faced selfie, which quickly attracted over 23 million "Likes."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Selena already tested the waters with a few TikTok videos prior, which she continued uploading with nary a mention of Hailey Bieber or Kylie Jenner.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Meanwhile, Hailey and Kylie are still getting the brunt of the backlash.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Their most recent Instagram posts have been bombarded by criticism presumably stemming from the ongoing beef with Selena Gomez, though none of the involved parties have directly referenced the controversy at face value.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

That hasn't stopped the internet from picking sides, though.

And then, out of nowhere, Nicola Peltz Beckham stepped into the fray with a slightly awk Cosmo cover.

"We are a throuple," Nicola said of herself, husband Brooklyn Beckham, and Selena Gomez.

Uh, sure, okay.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

So far, no comment on any of it from Selena. She's truly content to lay low and mind her own business.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Multiple colors
HighsnobietyLight Alpaca Sweater Vest Brown/Yellow
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Story mfg.Grateful Tee Scorpio Trip White
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
adidasGazelle 85 Blue
$145.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Why Is Nike's Low-Rise Uptempo Sneaker So Good?
  • Pedro Pascal Goes A$AP Rocky Mode
  • The Literal "Panda" Nike Dunks
  • This Low-Top Swarovski Jordan Sneaker Is a Classic Gone Fancy
  • GR10K & Salomon’s Rugged Trail Sneaker Is of Military-Grade Strength
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now