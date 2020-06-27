10 Products to Help Improve Your Sex Life

Work From Home is a new vertical dedicated to life and culture in the strange and unprecedented situation of self-quarantine that many of us are dealing with right now. From what to watch to how to get a fit off and how to not think about anything, this is our guide to the great indoors. For updates on the spread of Covid-19 and how to keep yourself safe and informed, consult WHO and the CDC.

Let’s face it, seedy sex shops will likely never be a thing of the past, but no longer must we resort to frequenting their dark and dingy premises to elevate our sexual wellness.

Over recent years, a number of progressive and thoughtful sexual health companies have been revolutionizing the industry, recognizing that "wellness" in this arena means so much more than plying women with phallus-shaped plastic (let’s take a moment to remember that research shows that seventy percent of women require clitoral stimulation in order to orgasm) while peddling a very limited view of what “sexy” looks like.

New companies are instead prioritizing effective, elevated, simple, universal, body-safe design; heightening your sexual experiences; embracing self-care, and swapping outdated attitudes for sex positivity and inclusivity. They go beyond making products that can make you orgasm at the drop of a hat – it’s as much about the psychological as it is the physical, covering everything from toxin-free massage oils and conversation-starting jewelry (that can be enjoyed in the bedroom or worn to upgrade your outfit) to incorporating mindfulness and CBD into your next masturbation sesh.

Here’s your starter pack for greater sexual wellness.

Organic Lubricant

Boasting quinoa, hemp, green tea, and oat extracts, this organic lube not only helps take intimate moments to the next level, but it's also good for the skin, helping to moisturize and rejuvenate.

Lover’s Oil by Province Apothecary

Province Apothecary Lovers Oil $32 Buy at Verishop

Receiving a massage is an effective way to both unwind and connect with your partner and yourself (especially if practicing mindfulness at the same time). This all-natural massage oil blends ten essential sensual oils into a non-toxic moisturizing base so that both your skin and your muscles benefit.

Delay Spray

Promescent’s Delay Spray for men is clinically proven to help achieve longer-lasting sex. To use, simply spray on the underside of the penis and wait 10 minutes for the spray to absorb in order to prevent any transference to your partner. As it's a localized treatment, and not systemic, there's no risk of side effects like dizziness or nausea.

Little Book of Sex by Chronicle Books

Chronicle Books Little Book of Sex $32 Buy at Verishop

This book includes steamy quotes, Kamasutra, mini-tutorials, and more.

Nipple and Clit Clamp by Unbound

Unbound Nipple & Clit Clamp $34 Buy at Unbound

Unbound’s wearable sex accessories double as beautiful jewelry. They’ve created everything from bangle bracelets that double as handcuffs, a choker necklace that can be repurposed as a whip, and earrings that can be used as nipple clamps. This gold-plated multi-chain design will stimulate a woman’s most sensitive areas.

Satisfyer Pro 2

Satisfyer Satisfyer Pro 2 $50 Buy at amazon

Honestly, if you haven’t heard of the Satisfyer Pro 2 by now, then perhaps you need to reflect on why you have so few female friends. This air-pulse clitoris stimulator is said to mimic the feeling of oral sex, with one Amazon customer leaving a review that really says it all: “Imagine 100 perfectly formed angels going down on you, whilst soothing your soul and whispering in your ear the answer to all your problems. I’m 99% sure I passed over into the afterlife for a brief moment in time.”

Vibrator for Fingers by Dame

Dame Fin Vibrator for Fingers $32 Buy at Verishop

Perfect for solo play or for use with a partner, this vibrator ring has three speeds, is USB rechargeable and water-resistant – so you can even enjoy it in the shower.

Latex Condoms by Maude

maude Rise Latex Condoms $32 Buy at Verishop

These ultra-thin, easy-to-open condoms are made without harmful chemicals and are spermicide and fragrance-free. FDA-approved and made from 100% natural latex, each condom comes in an easy-to-open pot that is somewhat similar in shape to those one-person portions of jam you get at a hotel breakfast buffet.

