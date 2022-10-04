Saucony Might Just Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth

Brand: Saucony

Model: Shadow 6000 "New York"

Release Date: October 7 (European release – available now in the US)

Price: TBC

Buy: Online at Saucony

Editor's Notes: Cheesecake. That's the tweet. Straight up, the world's greatest dessert, and there's no competition. That's a hill I'll happily live and die on, and while I'm up there, I might just throw on a pair of Saucony's new food-themed sneakers.

Food-themed? Keen eyes will know that Saucony has shown a particular interest in crafting special-edition sneakers that lean heavily into the culinary world. Carefully considered, detail-heavy, and given even better visual treatments, the brand's penance for food is worthy of celebration.

Cast your mind back to FW21 (a lifetime ago, I know), and you might recall the Shadow 6000 "Food Fight," or perhaps the Shadow 5000 "Burger" crafted in collaboration with END. Hungry or not, these kicks proved that something special was brewing in the kitchen, opening the door for follow-ups such as this upcoming "New York" Shadow 6000.

Although you won't find any New York landmarks or apple motifs on this pair, you will find it borrows greatly from one of the state's most favored culinary treats. Mine, too; the humble cheesecake.

From a distance, the pair pinches its color palette from a strawberry cheesecake. Bottom-to-top, you'll find a crumbly brown outsole, yellowed midsole, with creamy whites building the majority of the upper, contrasted by sweet strokes of red and pink.

Just in case you forget which favor is considered classic, a lonely strawberry sits at the tongue.

