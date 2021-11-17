Clogs, Mocs, Booties – SHAKA FW21 Has Them All

Brand: SHAKA

Model: SCHLAF CLOG/MOC II/ BOOTIE II, SNUG CLOG/BOOTIE/BOOTIE AT, TREK MOC/CHELSEA, WEEKENDER, and FIESTA,

Release Date: A selection of styles are available now, with more to follow

Price: TBC

Buy: Online at Selfridges

Editor's Notes: Clogs, mocs, booties – three footwear silhouettes that epitomize casual comfort.

Growing up, I only knew a clog to be a yellow wooden shoe, a moc was a type of neckline, and booties were UGGs. Oh, how things have changed.

Slip-on footwear is bigger than ever. UGG continues to excel, Reebok's Beatnik has stepped up to the plate with plenty of options and collaborations, Hunter has re-branded and scaled down its wellies into a clog, Birkenstocks are inescapable in the city, and Crocs have been busy doing the most with Balenciaga.

With so much going on, you'd be forgiven for getting lost in the noise. Everyone is doing a bit of this, and a bit of that – 90s revival brand SHAKA is doing it all.

Founded in the 90s and revived in 2013, SHAKA pulls from its archive to deliver on-trend silhouettes with modern materials and functions.

Fall/Winter 2021 is an expansive undertaking, including the FIESTA and WEEKENDER sheepskin sandal styles, alongside the SCHLAF which appears as a clog, moc, and bootie.

This season also introduces ALL TERRAIN styles for tackling the outdoors, including a moc, Chelsea boot, and quilted bootie.

Each style comes in several color options, but personally, I think they all look best in black.

