The Bottega Veneta Puddle Boot Just Got Furry for Fall/Winter

When fall and winter come around, the average Highsnobiety reader begins to get a bit flustered. We’re at home in spring and summer, polishing off our kicks for a day of dry, predictable weather. When the clouds start rolling in promising rain, puddles, and mud, all that free-spirited sneaker wearing goes out of the window. It’s time to invest in a pair of boots, and Bottega Veneta Puddle Boots just became all the more interesting with a furry lining.

Bottega Veneta’s Puddle Sandals and Puddle Boots took off in Fall 2020. The biodegradable rubber boots came in a range of bold colors and their bulbous silhouettes captured the hearts and minds of the fashion world. The high-end take on the traditional wellington boot offers a no-fuss waterproof option that ranks top of the style scale too, plus, a furry addition means they’re now cozy, too.

Retaining the one-piece, bonded rubber upper, this season’s Bottega Veneta Puddle Boots now come with an all-new furry finish. A lamb-fur shearling lining shows a softer side to the function-first hit design. Looking set to see you through even the coldest winter snow day, the Bottega Veneta Puddle Boot might have just won the fall/winter rotation competition.

Shop the new Bottega Veneta Puddle Boots below.

Want to keep browsing? Head to the Highsnobiety Shop for more products that we love. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.