The Bottega Veneta Puddle Boot Just Got Furry for Fall/Winter

Written by Alek Rose

When fall and winter come around, the average Highsnobiety reader begins to get a bit flustered. We’re at home in spring and summer, polishing off our kicks for a day of dry, predictable weather. When the clouds start rolling in promising rain, puddles, and mud, all that free-spirited sneaker wearing goes out of the window. It’s time to invest in a pair of boots, and Bottega Veneta Puddle Boots just became all the more interesting with a furry lining.

Bottega Veneta’s Puddle Sandals and Puddle Boots took off in Fall 2020. The biodegradable rubber boots came in a range of bold colors and their bulbous silhouettes captured the hearts and minds of the fashion world. The high-end take on the traditional wellington boot offers a no-fuss waterproof option that ranks top of the style scale too, plus, a furry addition means they’re now cozy, too.

Retaining the one-piece, bonded rubber upper, this season’s Bottega Veneta Puddle Boots now come with an all-new furry finish. A lamb-fur shearling lining shows a softer side to the function-first hit design. Looking set to see you through even the coldest winter snow day, the Bottega Veneta Puddle Boot might have just won the fall/winter rotation competition.

Shop the new Bottega Veneta Puddle Boots below.

Image on Highsnobiety
Bottega VenetaPuddle Boots
$545
Buy at Selfridges & Co.
