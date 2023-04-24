Feast Your Eyes on the size? Exclusive New Balance 580

Finesse. That's what size? offers with its sneaker collaborations and exclusives. It comes naturally, of course, thanks to the retailer's history as a cultural center point in the UK, delivering some of the nation's most memorable Nike Air Max, adidas, and New Balance.

Now, attention turns back to New Balance for a two-piece pack of exclusives, seeing the 580 take on new licks of paint.

A silhouette born at the crossroads of trail running and streetwear, the New Balance 580 has shown promise since its initial release, with a series of colorways that have proven the merits of the silhouette without going off the deep end.

It's a modest build that borders on chunkiness without being obtuse; it's super wearable, demonstrating strong potential should the panels receive the right fine-tuning.

That fine-tuning is precisely what size? has to offer with its new two-piece, which follows hot on the heels of its 1906R exclusives.

Rooted in varied chocolate brown hues, the pack speaks volumes to the size? team's innate understanding of reworking sneaker silhouettes to a high degree.

The first look pairs a darker brown shade with touches of purple and pink, tied together with underlays of grey and white, resulting in a look perfect for the latter end of summer as we transition into fall.

On the other foot is a paler finish, with a softer brown providing contrast to touches of green and white, offering an aesthetic that'll carry you through spring and well into summer.

As of yet, no release date has been confirmed by size?, but both are expected to touch down in the coming weeks.