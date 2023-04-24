Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Feast Your Eyes on the size? Exclusive New Balance 580

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers

Finesse. That's what size? offers with its sneaker collaborations and exclusives. It comes naturally, of course, thanks to the retailer's history as a cultural center point in the UK, delivering some of the nation's most memorable Nike Air Max, adidas, and New Balance.

Now, attention turns back to New Balance for a two-piece pack of exclusives, seeing the 580 take on new licks of paint.

A silhouette born at the crossroads of trail running and streetwear, the New Balance 580 has shown promise since its initial release, with a series of colorways that have proven the merits of the silhouette without going off the deep end.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It's a modest build that borders on chunkiness without being obtuse; it's super wearable, demonstrating strong potential should the panels receive the right fine-tuning.

That fine-tuning is precisely what size? has to offer with its new two-piece, which follows hot on the heels of its 1906R exclusives.

Rooted in varied chocolate brown hues, the pack speaks volumes to the size? team's innate understanding of reworking sneaker silhouettes to a high degree.

The first look pairs a darker brown shade with touches of purple and pink, tied together with underlays of grey and white, resulting in a look perfect for the latter end of summer as we transition into fall.

On the other foot is a paler finish, with a softer brown providing contrast to touches of green and white, offering an aesthetic that'll carry you through spring and well into summer.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

As of yet, no release date has been confirmed by size?, but both are expected to touch down in the coming weeks.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Salone del Mobile x HighsnobietyGraphic T-Shirt White
$65.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Levi'sLMC Oversized Type II Trucker Jacket Dark Indigo
$285.00
Available in:
Sold out
Mizuno x BeamsWave Rider Beta Mojave Desert
$210.00
Available in:
40
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • New Balance's Insanely Icey Hoop Shoe Is Wildly Wearable
  • Action Bronson's Next New Balance Collab Is a Stylishly Rugged Dad Shoe
  • A New Balance Dad Sandal Hybrid That Literally Does It All
  • These Pre-Ripped New Balance Dad Shoes Look Sharp In Chrome Armor
  • Somewhere in the In-between: Grey Days Celebrates New Balance’s Statement Hue
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now