Celebrate “50 Years of Good News” With Smiley’s New Book

Written by Sam Cole in Design
Smiley
Nothing beats adding a vibrant new hardback to your coffee table book collection, and Smiley's 50 Years of Good News is about as bright as a book can get.

There's plenty we fail to appreciate growing up, especially where gift-giving is concerned – hitting your 20s, you soon come to welcome socks, bedding, and honestly, a big ol' coffee table book is always a winner.

Fashion and the arts are renowned for their oversized, heavily stylized offerings to the world of hardbacks. Think Alexander McQueen's Savage Beauty, Night Knight's self-titled photography book, and Maison Martin Margiela by MMM, and let's not forget Highsnobiety's very own The New Luxury.

Like the aforementioned artists and their works, Smiley is found everywhere. Throughout its five-decade history, it's colored by the world with positivity, creativity, and collaboration, connecting with the likes of MARKET and Kapital.

Instantly recognizable, the brand was born as a symbol for good news in the newspaper France Soir in 1972, going on to be a universally recognized TOP 100 global licensing company registered in over 100 countries. An impressive feat.

In celebration of its 50th year, Smiley has connected with a luxury publishing house, Assouline (responsible for publishing Louis Vuttion's Manufactures, Montblanc's Inspire Writing, and Yves Saint Laurent's The Impossible Collection) to release an exclusive, very yellow coffee table book.

The book presents Smiley's rich heritage and history, showcasing the world through its eyes, bringing its social, cultural, political, and fashion milestones to light in the hopes of sharing a brighter perspective.

Smiley's 50 Years of Good News is available to purchase online now.

