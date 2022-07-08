Achoo! The SNEEZE x Reebok LT Court Just Landed

Brand: SNEEZE x Reebok

Model: LT Court

Release Date: July 8 & 15

Price: TBC

Buy: Online at SNEEZE, further release via Reebok

Editor's Notes: Skate culture takes center stage as SNEEZE and Reebok cue up the sequel to their 2020 collaboration on the absolute classic that is the Club C.

Despite the seemingly effortless success of the pair's previous collaboration and this upcoming two-piece, SNEEZE was quoted saying: “Collaborating on a shoe isn’t easy. It’s a lot of work putting something out there that we would be stoked to wear ourselves. We’ve had a nice run with Reebok, and the shoes always turn out better than expected.”

Difficult it may be, the aesthetics of the team-up speak for themselves. This time around, its' a similarly low-profile, frill-free silhouette chosen by the iconic street culture publication. Out goes the Club C, and in comes the 80s-inspired LT Court.

While sharing some of the Club C's unmistakable DNA, the sneaker has been tacked up with design details that you'd find rummaging through an archive of vintage 90s skate shoes – which makes perfect sense given SNEEZE's proximity to the culture.

Perhaps this creation is something you'd find flicking through the pages of SNEEZE or old-school skate catalogs. Either way, the LT Court is an easy-wearing profile, elevated with simplistic yet effective fabrics and colorways.

Skate shoe favorite suede wraps the upper of both sneakers, brought to life with white contrast stitching. Touches characteristic of Reebok's flagship silhouettes such as a deconstructed toe box, vintage logos, and a cup sole tooling, give both the green and black models that extra touch of finesse.

