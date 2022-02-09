Cozy Nights Aren't the Same Without a Snow Peak & Rumpl Blanket

Snow Peak knows all about functional apparel, but its camping expertise and commitment to the lifestyle means it's more than equipped for a cozy stint in the outdoors – made better yet with the NanoLoft Takibi Blanket in collaboration with Rumpl.

If you've got an idea (about camping) but none of the gear, or no gear, and no idea – feast your eyes on Snow Peak. If you're down with all things fleecing, function, and top-tier Japanese design, then you're more than likely familiar with its apparel line-up.

When you're sitting around a fire, what good is a slick piece of outerwear if it isn't fire-resistant or lacks adequate weather-proofing? That's the type of situational awareness that keeps the brand one step ahead and makes its blending of style and purpose, form, and function so meaningful.

The same applies to its gear – this isn't you're standard run-of-the-mill, pitching up a tent in your local woods or twenty tinnies deep at a festival camping that we go for in Britain; everything has been created to offer unparalleled comfort and protection.

So, you've got your fire pit, modular tent set up, all of the essentials, but what's a winter's night without a blanket to cozy up with?

As part of its Spring/Summer 2022 delivery, Snow Peak has teamed up with the leading technical blanket brand, Rumpl, on a limited-edition NanoLoft® Takibi Blanket.

A spiritual sequel to their 2020 collaboration, the blanket combines SP's own recycled ripstop with fire-resistant material, resulting in an environmentally-friendly product that'll keep you safe and warm.

Ensuring your outdoor lifestyle is one of total ease, the blanket is easily packable, featuring two nylon straps, custom co-branded metallic hardware, and an easy-carry handle.

Ready up for the great outdoors – the Snow Peak x Rumpl NanoLoft® Takibi Blanket drops online on February 10.