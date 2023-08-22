Thanks for Flying Soldier Air: Artist Solider Debuts 'Passport Series'

Leonard Iheagwam, a.k.a. Soldier, continues to make waves in art and fashion. The Nigerian-bred, London-raised creative has fronted several Supreme campaigns, including those for its Timberland and True Religion team-ups. These would become full circle moments for Soldier, who later collaborated with the American denim company and, most recently, Duke + Dexter.

In addition to being a prolific skateboarder, Soldier is also an artist, having carved a space for himself in London's new-age art scene with his vibrant camouflage works.

Soldier's distinct style was born from a love of the printed trousers and an unfortunate childhood experience involving them. In turn, he's used camouflage patterns to, well, conceal thought-provoking theme and calls to action in his pieces.

No camo this go-around. But Soldier's message-driven approach certainly shines in his latest collection, titled Passport Series. Passport Series emerges as four canvases featuring passport concepts, speaking to Soldier's Nigerian roots and travel restrictions imposed on his colored passport.

"The Passport Series is Soldier saying, 'enough,'" read a press statement. "Immigration is a human right."

"Whilst the idea of passports and borders works in theory, practical application only benefit the few. It must be reviewed. Too many have died at the hands of their travel papers. Too many families have suffered."

With the Passport Series, Soldier spotlights the immigration rights topic, which goes beyond politics, according to the artist. "Whilst you may not be able to relate, at least you can claim to be aware."

Thanks for flying Soldier Air.