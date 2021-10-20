Solebox’s Racing-Inspired adidas EQT Is Limited to Just 300 Pairs

Brand: Solebox x adidas

Model: EQT Proto

Release Date: October 23

Price: TBC

Buy: Exclusively online and in-store at Solebox

What We’re Saying: Solebox is yet another retailer participating in the 30th anniversary of adidas EQT, celebrating the iconic product range via a collaboration on an archival prototype model. The sneaker in question is officially called the Solebox x adidas EQT Proto.

The sneaker is an archival model, however, it was never officially released, hence the nod to prototype in its name. Originally, the EQT Proto was called the EQT Racer, which is also where Solebox’s theme for the project finds its inspiration. With racing and car culture increasingly overlapping with sneaker culture over the past few years, Solebox based the colorway and material choices for the EQT Proto on grand prix racing suits, those being the equipment of racing car drivers.

The sneaker arrives in a beige/cream color scheme with a translucent synthetic base upper and a vintage-looking lace cage running along the sides. Solebox branding is seen on one of the heels, while adidas and Consortium branding is present on the tongues.

The release will be limited to just 300 pairs, all of which come in special-edition packaging, designed to look like the packaging model racing cars arrive in. In addition, every 10th pair sold will come with a Solebox-branded mini Porsche model.

Find out more about the Solebox x adidas EQT Proto here

