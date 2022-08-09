Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Son Heung-min Is the New Face (& Body) of Calvin Klein

Written by Tayler Willson in Style

Son Heung-min's impressive list of accolades is growing once again, after the 30 year old was been unveiled as the brand ambassador for Calvin Klein South Korea.

The Tottenham striker – who was last season’s Premier League top goalscorer – got his 2022/23 tally off the mark in his side’s 4-1 win over Southampton in the opening weekend, and now features as the face of Calvin Klein’s Fall 2022 campaign.

“Calvin Klein products have had a special place in my wardrobe for years, so our partnership is a natural fit,” explained Son in a statement. “Like so many people around the world, I am constantly inspired by the brand’s iconic campaigns, so to be the face of one is both exciting and surreal.”

This isn’t the first time Son has teamed up with a major fashion label though, after he was named as an ambassador for Burberry earlier this year, having also held partnerships with the likes of Cartier, Gillette, and adidas.

Calvin Klein’s first season with Son at its South Korean helm sees the introduction of new silhouettes crafted with more considered and sustainable materials, all of which launches online at the end of the month.

Son became the first Asian footballer to score more than 20 goals in a single Premier League season back in 2017, and is the only Asian player to have broken 100 goals and assists in the league’s history.

Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
