Slow and Steady? Nah, Soulland x Li-Ning Takes Life at Pace

Brand: Soulland x Li-Ning

Model: Furious Rider 6 & Shadow

Release Date: Available now

Price: $170 and $325

Buy: Online at Highsnobiety Shop

Editor's Notes: Once Fashion Week swings around, the promise of new neck-snapping collections is always more than enough to build palpable anticipation. Dissecting the silhouettes and fabrications of Spring/Summer and diving head-first into layers and outerwear in Fall/Winter keeps fashion enthusiasts satisfied throughout the year – but over the years, Fashion Week calendars have been just as exciting for sneakerheads.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Collaborations with sneaker brands have slowly evolved into somewhat of bread and butter for the biggest shows within the schedule, leaving eyes glued to model's feet as we scan for the season's blockbuster offerings.

You're almost always guaranteed to see something special from Nike, whether that's sacai's take on the Cortez or Louis Vuitton's Air Force 1s, but it's not all about the Swoosh. Thanks to Silas Adler and the team behind Soulland, the Chinese sporting powerhouse Li-Ning is getting the attention it deserves within the European sneaker space.

When discussing the ongoing relationship between the two, Silas said: “Working with Li Ning gives us an opportunity to really explore our curiosity and to create. Doing running shoes is one of the hardest shoe design processes have experienced, the balance between function and creativity when it comes to design needs to be very well balanced. The journey with Li Ning is really giving Soulland an extra dimension that I think will benefit our work in the future.”

Back in 2020, Soulland spotlighted its debut collaboration with Li-Ning, "PRE-INTER-POST," to great success, paving the way for SS22's promised sequel.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Once again dubbed "PRE-INTER-POST," the follow-up thrusts two sneaker styles into the spotlight for a three-piece collection. Guided by the belief that bodily endurance can yield both meditative and creative insight, the delivery focuses on the Shadow and Furious Rider 6, with a desire to create styles that are symbolic of motion.

For the Shadow, the shoe's transparent upper creates a light and balanced aesthetic, while its hollowed sole boasts Li-Ning's Jiang and BOOM technology, as well as two stacked carbon plates for peak performance and comfort.

The Furious Rider 6, on the other hand, has been built for maximized stability, achieved through HEEL LOC Tech, PROBAR LOC Tech & DUAL LOC Tech, as well as a breathable mesh upper for maintained comfort.

Soulland

Both styles utilize graphic lines on bases of white, grey, and black to emphasize fluid movement across all parts of the run; while providing the technology and tooling to make it a possibility.

As Soulland's efforts continue to draw much-deserved attention to the exciting world of Li-Ning sneakers, and the pair's collaborative efforts continue to impress, the future of their relationship is certainly worthy of curiosity. Undoubtedly, there is more to come, so keep your eyes peeled for "PRE-INTER-POST" has to offer down the line.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.