Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

'Squid Game 2' Heralds (Even More) Endless Content

Written by Jake Silbert in Culture

To no one's surprise, Squid Game was confirmed for season 2 mere weeks after it exploded Netflix viewership records. But, funnily enough, it seemed more of an obligation than a dream come true for the team that ideated the surprise smash hit.

Squid Game was so big in Fall 2021 that it made stars Hoyeon Jung and Lee Jung-jae household names in America and inspired streetwear collabs, merch, and Halloween costumes aplenty.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Anyone who wasn't expecting a second season, despite the comfortably self-contained story in Squid Game's first season, was insane but it took June 12 for Netflix to confirm that season 2 was actually on the way.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

"It took 12 years to bring the first season of Squid Game to life last year. But it took 12 days for Squid Game to become the most popular Netflix series ever," Squid Game ideator Hwang Dong-hyuk said as part of the second season's official announcement. "As the writer, director, and producer of Squid Game, a huge shout-out to fans around the world. Thank you for watching and loving our show.

"And now, Gi-hun returns. The Front Man returns. The man in the suit with ddakji might be back. You’ll also be introduced to Young-hee’s boyfriend, Cheol-su."

For anyone who didn't watch the first season, that must sound like gibberish (hell, I did watch season 1 back then and I can hardly remember any of this) but thus is the appeal of massive crossover successes like Squid Game for Netflix.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

If you aren't already clued-in to what everyone else is watching, you're gonna feel left out. And then you might be tempted enough to drop the dosh for a Netflix subscription, which is exactly what the streaming service is hoping for these days.

But, were it up to the man behind Squid Game, a second season wasn't always in mind.

"You leave us no choice," Dong-hyuk said back in November 2021, weeks after the South Korean thriller became Netflix's hottest property, in reference to a question about whether Squid Game would have a second season.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

In an era where reliable tentpoles like Stranger Things and the Knives Out sequel are being utilized to prop up investor concerns over fluctuating subscription numbers, Netflix has every incentive to keep its big shows going ad infinitum, whether there's a storytelling drive or not.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

There's even a Squid Game-themed reality show on the way, apparently.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

And no hate to Squid Game, which was a fun little deathgame series that proved entertaining from start to finish. But it smacks of the Marvel methodology, wherein films are created as if they're on a production line akin to automobiles and snack cakes.

Entertainment has long been made into a product worth dollars and cents so no big revelation here, it's just something worth considering as complete stories are stretched into multi-season events for the sake of viewership.

Hopefully, Squid Game can keep the trajectory going, without undue external pressure affecting the creative process. You can capture lightning in a bottle twice, but it ain't easy.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
New BalanceM991UKF Grey/White
$230.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Our LegacyDeja Vu Base Sweatshirt Green
$260.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Our LegacyItalian Cotton Bucket Hat Beige
$145.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Pulse Check: Artifacts of the Game Part 2 - Sneakers
  • Nike's 3D-Printed Air Max Shoes Are Real
  • Finally, Revolutionary Spray-On Super Shoes for All To Enjoy
  • This Classic Nike Sneaker's Game Days Are Over. Its Fashion Era Has Just Begun
  • Seven Years Later, Union LA's Incredible Jordan Sneakers Burst Back
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now