Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

It Took This Long to Drop BAPE x 'Squid Game'!?

Written by Jake Silbert in Culture
squid-game-bape-collab-collection-release-date (2)
BAPE
1 / 6

Brand: Squid Game x BAPE

Release Date: January 21

Price: ￥8,800-￥9,900 (about $77-$86)

Buy: Pre-orders begin on January 21 via BAPE's website and end on January 31 when they'll also be available on Netflix's web store.

Editor's Notes: Remember Squid Game? Maybe a better question is: have you been able to forget Squid Game?

From Hoyeon Jung's Calvin Klein takeover to the inevitable confirmation of season 2, the uber-popular Netflix shows has STILL been inescapable, even four months after it began trending in September (has it really been that long already?).

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

And, yet, BAPE's here to prolong Squid Game's presence at the front of your mind.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

In partnership with Netflix, BAPE is issuing a trio of thematic T-shirts that draw from some strong Squid Game iconography.

Two tees take on the prisoner number of protagonist Seung Ji-Hoon, combining the 456 printed on his jumpsuit with BAPE's signature camouflage and APE HEAD motifs afflicted by bits of Hangul borrowed from the South Korean show's branding.

The other puts brand mascot Baby Milo amidst a squad of Squid Game's menacing masked staff. Get outta there, Milo!

We've talked before about how Netflix dropped the ball with its first attempts at Squid Game merch — in general, Netflix's in-house and collaborative apparel is pretty weak, though there are some occasional bright spots.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The BAPE stuff is at least as good as Emotionally Unavailable's collaboration, which yielded the first collection of officially-branded Squid Game stuff.

Does it have legs beyond either property's fans? Probably not but that's presumably why BAPE is launching it as a pre-order rather than a normal drop.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It's more interesting that it took this long to get a BAPE collab out of Squid Game but maybe there was some hold-up with licensing.

Actually, it's just as likely that BAPE's simply been too busy to focus on any one drop: the past few weeks have seen the streetwear label team with (*deep breath*) Tommy Jeans, Reebok, Union, Mitchell & Ness, Minecraft, and — while I was writing this — Stüssy.

Phew. That's to say nothing of BAPE's Spring/Summer 2022 collections and rumored Supreme partnership, either. "Busy Works," indeed.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop our latest product

Sold out
And WanderStretch Shell Jacket Dark Beige
$480.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Acne StudiosOrganic Cotton Crewneck Sweatshirt Black
$210.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Carhartt WIPMadison Finde Cort Shirt Wax Black
$85.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Pulse Check: Artifacts of the Game Part 2 - Sneakers
  • Two Titans of Japanese Streetwear Finally Meet on a Sneaker Two Decades Too Late
  • This Classic Nike Sneaker's Game Days Are Over. Its Fashion Era Has Just Begun
  • Two of the Very First Japanese Streetwear Brands Go Back to Where It All Started
  • BAPE Is Looking Super — KidSuper, That Is (EXCLUSIVE)
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now