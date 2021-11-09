Ironically, 'Squid Game' Season Two Has Been Confirmed

Hwang Dong-hyuk, the creator of hit Netflix series Squid Game, confirmed that Netflix's most-viewed show of all time will return for a second season.

"There’s been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season," he said during a red carpet appearance for the show on November 8.

Addressing Squid Game's enthusiastic fan base, the show creator added: "I almost feel like you leave us no choice."

Granted, season two is still in its planning stage. "It's in my head right now," Hwang said, going on to promise fans that "[protagonist] Gi-hun will be back and he’ll do something for the world."

It's both surprising and unsurprising that Squid Game will receive a second act.

The show's first season ended on a rather open-ended note, one that Hwang characterized as "good closure."

Still, the creator has hinted at potential season two storylines, including Gi-hun's future and his enigmatic recruiter.

It'll be a monumental task to exceed — even match — the veritable fervor that the first season sparked.

From merch collections to IRL recreations of the show to a deluge of Squid Game Halloween costumes, the show has barely moved from the headlines since its premiere in September.

It's somewhat telling that Hwang seemed to characterize Squid Game 2 as the result of demand, rather than necessity.

The shades of capitalism are real and, ironically, speak to the show's entire anti-capitalist premise.

With the confirmation of a second season, the show's aggressive deconstruction of wealth and inequality is almost watered down.

All the same, I can't exactly blame Hwang for pursuing a sequel — the creator-director-writer made a healthy profit from Squid Game, but not as much as you'd think.