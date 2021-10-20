Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
I Regret to Inform You That a Sexy 'Squid Game' Costume Exists

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Culture
A sexy Squid Game costume is officially on the market, because nothing is more titillating than a metaphor for socioeconomic inequality.

Sold for $99.99 by Yandy, the lingerie and clubwear retailer that wasted no time in whipping up a recreation of Kim Kardashian's Met Gala look, the "Met Your Match Watchmen Costume" riffs on the jumpsuits that the gun-toting guards of Squid Game wear.

The all-in-one suit is slimmed down to body-hugging proportions and updated in hot pink. Details including fingerless gloves, a holster-belt-garter, and face mask printed with a diamond (not technically one of the Squid Game shapes, but you get the picture) finish off the look.

"It's game on and the stakes are high!" the retailer's description of the ensemble reads. "Eliminate anyone that refuses to play by your rules in this Met Your Match Watchmen costume," it continues, going on to clarify that the platform heels pictured with the costume are not included.

This Halloween, you're guaranteed to see an endless parade of Squid Game costumes on social media, on the street, and maybe even knocking at your front door. (A toddler dressed as the deadly, pig-tailed doll? Dark but cute)

Since the show's premiere, searches for white Vans — approximations for the slip-on sneakers worn by each contestant — have skyrocketed by 7,800 percent, according to global shopping platform Lyst.

CNN reports that searches for "Squid Game costume" are similarly spiking.

Though Netflix missed the opportunity to sell official Squid Game Halloween costumes, a slew of online retailers have acted fast, churning out homages to the green tracksuits and VIP masks seen on the Korean series.

Squid Game has left an indelible mark on 2021, solidifying its spot as one of the year's top cultural moments, rivaled only by Bernie Sanders's mittens, Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview, Bennifer's comeback, and of course, Kim K's Gala 'fit.

If you're not so keen on sexualizing a show about Korea's class divide, how about going full communist as Comrade Grimes?

Don't want to buy a costume you'll never wear again? Shop our take on a Squid Game-Inspired tracksuit below

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
