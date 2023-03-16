Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
SSENSE & Marsèll Will Leave You Green With Envy

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers
Marsèll
1 / 2

There's a lot of talk of a post-sneaker society doing the rounds. It's something that we've shared our belief in, with style icons like Tyler, the Creator, and the folks over at Throwing Fits leading the charge toward a world that puts the loafer ahead of the Air Max.

It can be a difficult world to navigate if leather and suede crafts free of Air bubbles and Boost aren't something you're familiar with. It takes some easing in, and finding what works for you, but once you're settled, you may struggle to turn back.

There are plenty of brands working tirelessly to kick out the legwork from beneath indulging in "proper shoes." You'd do well to throw a pair of Our Legacy boots or a DUKE + DEXTER loafer into your rotation, but what comes next?

There are levels to this game, and towards its peak, you'll find Marsèll, more specifically, SSENSE's exclusive 16-piece Marsèll collection.

Grabbing a pair of black leather shoes is too easy. It's safe. When you've had all the fun you can have with a pair of black boots, it's time to eyeball SSENSE's take on one of the most premium footwear brands on the market.

Over at Marsèll, there's a team with over 20 years of experience in crafting beautiful shoes for the every day – its products speak for themselves.

So fine-tuned that you'd think there's no way to make them better, SSENSE has achieved the unthinkable through a simple color switch, taking 16 Marsèll silhouettes and giving them a rich, matcha-like green treatment.

The results, which are available to shop online, are as good as it gets in a post-sneaker world – I mean, ask your Air Max; they might encourage you.

