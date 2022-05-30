Luke, I am Your Star Wars LG OLED evo TV

This article was originally published on May 30, 2022 and updated on June 21, 2022

Star Wars fans, rejoice. That final piece of the galactic puzzle that your living space has been missing? Consider it filled, thanks to the launch of LG's limited-edition Star Wars OLED evo TV.

Total disclosure – I would 100% consider myself a reasonably big Star Wars nerd. Although I watched the original trilogy first, it was the prequel trilogy that really made me fall in love with the franchise, and I haven't looked back since. Sequels, spin-offs, Clone Wars, Bad Batch, video games...at this point, there's no escape.

Despite my personal fandom, my merch efforts are surprisingly lacking. Perhaps, the Star Wars LG OLED evo television is what my setup is missing.

Touching down in the weeks following Star Wars Day on May 4, LG Electronics USA unveiled a special edition collaboration with Lucasfilm at Star Wars Celebration – a themed spin on the award-winning 65-inch C2 OLED evo TV.

What does a Star Wars-themed TV entail, you might ask? Well, the TV comes complete with a user interface inspired by the film franchise, branded packaging featuring Darth Vader, a Magic Remote that mimics a lightsaber, and an exclusive gallery of Star Wars content.

The TV is available in a limited quantity of 501 units – a nod to the 501st clone battalion from the prequel trilogy that executed Order 66 alongside Anakin Skywalker in The Revenge of the Sith.

Now that Ewan McGregor has finally returned as Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Disney+ series Kenobi, you can set up the ultimate watch party with your friends. Simple pleasures made great.

Just in time for the Kenobi finale, the special-edition Star Wars LG OLED evo TV launches online today for $2.999. May the force be with you.