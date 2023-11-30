Thanks to DSM, Nike’s Fleece Sweats Are Finally Fashionable

Unpopular opinion: if you’ve seen one Nike sweatsuit, you’ve sort of seen them all. Unless you’re looking at the exclusive Nike fleece hoodies and sweatpants designed for Dover Street Market. So maybe not all Nike athleisure was created equal.

The DSM’s exclusive Swoosh collection includes Nike sweatpants, t-shirts, a crew neck, and hooded fleece sweatshirt in grey, black, and navy blue.

On some items, the Nike swoosh is inside the DSM building logo; on others, they sit next to or atop each other. But it’s not the two logos that make these collaborative sweats so nice.

1 / 11 Dover Street Market

The fleece looks downright fancy, like it would almost be a waste to, say, work out in these sweats. This is the kind of loungewear you wear to impress. Not your average Nike hoodies, to be sure.

Earlier this fall, Nike released the Tech Fleece Reimagined line, which included turtlenecks, blazers, and other non-hoodie and elastic-waisted sweatpants, because that’s just how versatile its functionally plush fabric is.

Over the summer, Drake dabbled in Tech Fleece for NOCTA, his Nike sublabel. In baby blue, the sets were nice but with their relaxed legs, the overall effect was far less sleek than this collection.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Although the DSM collab, which dropped November 30, is just simple sweats, they’re dressed up and they’re really nice. Also rather affordable, as prices range from $55.00 to $115.00 in store and on DSM's website.

Nike and Dover Street Market have been going steady for a while now. Last year, Nike released a line of velvet Dunk Lows sneakers with DSM, for instance, and they’ve done other apparel launches before, like the 2018 “Just Do It” anniversary collection. As cop-worthy as they were, it was nowhere near as nice as these Nike hoodies and sweats. I said what I said.