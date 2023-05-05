Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Is Stone Island Entering the Metaverse?

Written by Tayler Willson in Culture

One of Gucci’s longest-serving executives, Robert Triefus, has been named Stone Island CEO.

I wouldn’t blame you if you hadn’t heard of him before, although I’d be surprised if you weren’t at least aware of his work, albeit unknowingly.

During his 15 years at Gucci, Triefus has been one of the brains behind the brand's marketing strategy, and was also a main driver behind the Italian house’s rebranding upon the arrival of Alessandro Michele in late 2015.

More recently — and probably most pertinently in this case — he began overseeing Gucci’s web3 and gaming efforts, thus spearheading its use of NFTs and successfully introducing the label to platforms like Sandbox and Roblox.

His appointment therefore does beg the question: is Stone Island gearing up for a stint in the metaverse?

The label’s current web3 and gaming strategy is seemingly non-existent (from an outsider’s perspective, at least) and it remains one of the few high-end labels yet to have dabbled in the lucrative market.

In late 2022, Moncler — Stone Island’s parent companyrevealed a partnership with French web3 platform, Arianee, to mark the label’s 70th anniversary and launched three collaborative NFTs.

In a statement, Moncler chief executive and chair Remo Ruffini was keeping things close to his chest when it came to specifics: “Robert will now be instrumental in driving the strategic development and resonance of the Stone Island brand worldwide,” it read. “I look forward to working together to shape this next chapter of a brand with an extraordinary history and identity.”

Moncler’s entrance last year, plus Triefus’ impending arrival, all points towards Stone Island and a metaverse future. What this could look like is anyone’s guess, but if it means we can start “getting the badge in” virtually, then I'm certain it'll be a resounding success.

Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
