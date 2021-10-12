Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Stone Island's New Balance RC_ELITE is Available Online Now

Written by Sam Cole
Brand: Stone Island x New Balance

Model: RC ELITE_SI | NB_1

Release Date: October 7 to October 10 and globally October 23

Price: $220

Buy: The sneaker will be available via a unique store experience: from October 7 to 10 the sneaker will be exclusively available via tablet in selected Stone Island stores. The preview will be managed via iPad from which you will be directed to Stone Island's website to complete the purchase. Starting from October 12, the sneaker will then be available for purchase on Stone Island's site. A global launch is also scheduled for October 23.

What We’re Saying: Stone Island x New Balance is finally here and it’s as advanced as you’d expect a Stone Island sneaker collaboration to be — in every sense of the word.

The sneaker itself is a reworked version of New Balance’s RC_ELITE racing and training shoe. The upper of the sneaker has been reimagined to give the effect of a performance upper bursting through a more heritage-inspired design. In typical Stone Island fashion, material innovation stands at the forefront of the collaboration. Both the mesh and the logo have been constructed using 3D technology.

The midsole, using the updated hyper-light FuelCell technology and the carbon fiber plate offers the highest energy return with propulsive transition and 360-degree functionality, designed to allow to run faster regardless of distance attempted.

In essence, both New Balance and Stone Island are two institutions of mad scientists in the world of apparel and sneakers, and the reveal was certainly worth the wait.

The release of the sneaker nearly is as complicated as the design itself.

From October 7 to 10, select Stone Island stores will carry an iPad, which will immerse users in an experience that ends on the Stone Island web store, where the shoe can be bought. A wider drop is then figured to happen online at Stone Island on October 12. See above for more details.

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

