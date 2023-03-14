Stone Island Gets Hand-Sprayed – No Graffiti

Stone Island and the Premier League's strikers share one key thing in common. It's all about the finish. Sure, plenty of research and development goes on behind the scenes at the Italian powerhouse, much of which is scientific in approach, but at the end of it all, the final result, the treatment, and the finish are what really pack a punch.

Spring/Summer 2023 is well underway, with the brand's typical seasonal rollout plan playing to standard. We've had plenty of a look in on the spectacle that sits ahead of the horizon while indulging in new variations on Nylon Metal and Ghost – and we've still got Marina to go yet!

Stone Island

It's an active game, keeping up with what Stone Island has on the wings, yet it's worth the effort. Drop to drop; it gives you that same feeling you had when you were younger, chasing after those essential pieces to your Yu-Gi-Oh! deck. It's the thrill of collection, an art mastered by the Island.

Now is the turn of Hand-Sprayed gear to operate as a center forward, delivering an evolution of one of Stone Island's most favored heritage fabrics in Mussola Gommata.

A returning favorite across seasons and centuries, Mussola Gommata is made by laminating a very lightweight cotton muslin to a transparent polyurethane film with canvas texture.

Stone Island

It's been taken as the base for many a beloved piece of outerwear in the brand's arsenal and is always welcomed back with open arms by fans. This time around, it's updated with a garment-dyed treatment that's then manually sprayed inside in a contrasting color, resulting in a beautiful three-dimensional effect.

For the full offering, available online now, outerwear, sweats, and tees are offered in a rich palette of oranges and blues, delivering the perfect statement pieces for the season.