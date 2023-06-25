Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
PFW Street Style Stars Stripes, Skirts & Sweats

Written by Highsnobiety in Style
Highsnobiety / Alex Dobé
Paris Fashion Week isn't over yet, but we've collectively agreed on the highlight of the Spring/Summer 2024 menswear season: Pharrell's Louis Vuitton debut, a flashy affair that convinced Jay-Z and Beyoncé to make a rare appearance together in the front row.

The spectacle is long over (disclaimer: we're still digesting it), but that doesn't mean we've tuned out the rest of what's going down in the city of light. ICYMI, Junya Wantanabe unveiled a whopping 18 collaborations, MSCHF's Big Red Boot got Crocs-ified, Rick Owens made orthopedic braces goth, and Wales Bonner gave the people what they want: more adidas gear.

Highsnobiety / Alex Dobé
The action isn't confined to the runway. On the street, attendees are breaking out their finest 'fits, which (thus far, at least) tend to feature a combination of stripes, skirts, and sweatpants. We've also spotted double-belting à la Bella Hadid, plenty of tank tops, and leather loafers.

Still to come on the show schedule are Loewe, Hermès, and KidSuper, where we're sure to spot even more notable looks. Watch this space as street style inspiration continues to roll in.

Highsnobiety / Alex Dobé
