Studio Ghibli Turned Its Most Iconic Movies Into Fragrances

Admit it: At one point or another, you've wished you could live in a Studio Ghibli film, even for just a minute. Thanks to the beloved animation studio’s new line of fragrances, your fantasy is one step closer to becoming a reality.

Available at Donguri, Studio Ghibli's official merch store, the scents are a collaboration with fragrance brand Fernanda. The first, "Maria Regale," is a jasmine and pear blend poured in bottles illustrated with Kiki of Kiki's Delivery Service — and her sassy cat, Jiji. The second, "White Bouquet," is inspired by Howl's Moving Castle and the flowers the titular Howl grows in his secret garden. Lastly, "Classic Tea" draws from Whisper of the Heart and the stories written by protagonist Shizuku.

Donguri

Each fragrance retails for approximately $15 at Donguri's website. Sadly, the scents are only available to customers in Japan — though fans overseas can snag them on eBay for $70 a pop.

Studio Ghibli's fragrance line comes hot on the heels of its collaboration with Levi's, a denim collection printed with graphics from Hayao Miyazaki's 1997 masterpiece Princess Mononoke. In 2021, Studio Ghibli also embarked on a series of collaborations with luxury fashion house Loewe, resulting a trio of handbag and apparel collections inspired by My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away, and Howl's Moving Castle, all of which promptly sold out (and were resold at sky-high figures).

If you missed out, you still have a chance to bring the Studio Ghibli cinematic universe into your everyday life — Fernanda's Kiki's Delivery Service and Whisper of the Heart fragrances are still available at the Donguri website.