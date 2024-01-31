Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Stüssy & Nike Are Waffling Over Running Shoes (or Not)

in SneakersWords By Karen Fratti

Something is possibly afoot with Nike and Stüssy, literally.

On January 30, sneaker sample collector Carter Wang posted a picture of a pair of bright yellow mesh Nike sneakers with “Stüssy” printed on the back heel, where the Nike imprint is usually found. On the inside heel, they’re also stamped with “sample,” so it’s unclear if this is a true first look or just a shoe sample that was never actually mass-produced.

That would be a shame, at least for the account’s 7000-plus followers, who heavily commented that the sneakers were “hard” and indeed they are.

The potential Stüssy x Nike collab is sleek, with a mesh upper, suede toe, and a black swoosh and laces, something one could easily imagine in the pantheon of solid Nike collabs.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Stüssy's "new" Nike shoes are also very similar to the LD Waffle collab Nike created with sacai in 2021 and the Daybreak it created with Undercover in 2019, at least in terms of the overall shape and sole. So where did these come from? And if they are real to-be-released sneakers, when?

Our feet may never know. 

If they were just samples that never made it to a factory line, it’s possible they were part of a brainstorm for Nike and Stüssy’s more recent Fall 2023 collab which would be odd because of how different these shoes are from what the collaborators have recently been up to.

In addition to apparel, Stüssy and Nike created a new look for the Air Flight 89, complete with bold colors and snakeskin details. They look nothing like the pair of kicks posted on January 30, so it doesn’t really look like these would have been part of that collection.

So maybe this means something new is in fact on the way. Or maybe they're just old AF. Only Nike and Stüssy know for sure.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
ML610TML
New Balance
$145
Image on Highsnobiety
Ayreen
Port Tanger
$310
Image on Highsnobiety
Acid Wash Jumper
Acne Studios
$540
We Recommend
  • Auralee FW24
    Normcore's Influence is Still Alive and Well in 2024
    • Style
  • best sneakers of the year
    The Best Sneakers of 2024... So Far
    • Sneakers
  • best american brands Alpha Industries Calvin Klein Converse
    The 30 Brands That Define Americana in 2024
    • Style
  • Highsnobiety App
    The 11 Best Sneaker Apps to Stay on Top of Every Drop in 2024
    • Sneakers
  • WSR main dec 13 2
    From Stüssy to KAWS, Shop This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • adidas Basketball's Mad IIInfinity sneaker in black
    adidas Basketball Has Hot Hands
    • Sneakers
  • A$AP Rocky wears sunglasses, pearl Beats headphones, and a striped Gucci coat
    Even A$AP Rocky's Headphones Wear Pearls
    • Style
  • amex
    Going Platinum: American Express and Equinox Take High Performance Living to New Heights
    • Lifestyle
  • Stussy & Nike's yellow mesh waffle running shoe
    Stüssy & Nike Are Waffling Over Running Shoes (or Not)
    • Sneakers
  • Chloe Sevigny wears a fur prada jacket in new york on January 30
    Is Fur Back? Celebs Say So
    • Style
  • A.P.C. Beauty Products Collection
    A.P.C. Launches Beauty Line Inspired By... Nietzsche?
    • Beauty
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024