Slip Into Something Comfy With Suicoke & Missoni

Written by Tayler Willson in Sneakers

The list of Suicoke collaborators makes for very good reading. From Carhartt WIP, Lanvin, and Neighborhood, to Engineered Garments, NEEDLES, and Drake's OVO label (all this year alone), partnerships haven’t been hard to come by for the Japanese outfit.

This season Suicoke is teaming up with Missoni for two takes on its Moto and Depa silhouettes, a collaboration that sees the Italian label’s luxurious fabrics, blended with the former’s unmistakable aesthetics.

This is the first time the two have united, yet the first of many collaborations the two have embarked on.

Alongside the aforementioned, Suicoke’s partners also include the likes of doublet, Wacko Maria, and Dr. Martens, while Missoni – under its recently-appointed creative director Filippo Grazioli – last year released a knitwear capsule alongside streetwear stalwarts Supreme.

All things considered, this collab was always going to deliver.

The shoes themselves see Missoni’s classic zig-zag and flame patterns brought to life alongside Suicoke’s unique design aesthetic.

The capsule – which drops online on July 22 – boasts no less than four different color and texture combos, each of which expressing a perfect symbiosis of strong graphics and technical materials.

This release comes fresh off the back of Suicoke’s link-up with Carhartt WIP, which saw the same two silhouettes in the Moto and Depa reimagined, that time drawing inspiration from the canvas-corduroy construction of Carhartt WIP’s epochal Detroit Jacket.⁠

For Suicoke, Missoni certainly won’t be their last collaborator this year, although it may just be its most luxurious, if that counts for anything.

Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
