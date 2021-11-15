Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Supreme x Missoni: Not Your Mother's Knitwear

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style
Supreme
1 / 4

Brand: Supreme x Missoni

Season: Fall/Winter 2021

Buy: Online at Supreme's website

Release Date: November 18

Editor's Notes: Hot on the heels of Supreme x Tiffany & Co., the streetwear giant has announced its next team-up: Supreme x Missoni.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Merging Missoni's signature technicolor knitwear with Supreme's New York street smarts, sweaters are woven with an abstract reinterpretation of the city's skyline (the Chrysler building and other iconic facades included).

Bomber jackets are quilted with Missoni's signature zig-zag print, and knit quarter-zips are rendered in the Italian label's earthy palette.

According to a teaser posted by Supreme, other items in the range include hoodies, hats, and polos.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

In May, Angela Missoni stepped down from her role as creative director of the house (she maintains her role as the company's president). Her successor, Alberto Caliri, is tasked with guiding the house in a younger direction.

"We have an extremely loyal customer base of over-40s but we need to open up to a new pool of consumers, including Millennials," CEO Livio Proli told WWD of the internal shake-up.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It seems Supreme is a go-to collaborator for brands looking to reinvigorate their image.

Supreme x Tiffany & Co. appeared to be part of the jeweler's bid to rebrand as young and hip (see: its recent campaign titled "Not Your Mother's Tiffany").

Similarly, Supreme x Missoni is likely part of Caliri's new strategy, which has already seen the master of knitwear partner with Palm Angels.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
Stone IslandKnit Dark Beige
$280.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Story mfg.Brew Hat Peace Power Black
$220.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
HOKA x Engineered GarmentsBondi L Black Cow Hair
$255.00
Available in:
Sold out
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Why Pioneering Supreme Skater Tyshawn Jones Is Suing Supreme for $26 Million
  • The OG Streetwear Denim Brand Gets a New Lease on Life
  • Fashion's Favorite Bootleg Music Merch, Made Official By Supreme
  • Kim Jones' First Post-Dior Move? Auctioning His One-Off Dior x Jordan Shoe (EXCLUSIVE)
  • For Its Next Nike Sneaker, Supreme Goes Max Air & Full Leather
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now