Supreme x Missoni: Not Your Mother's Knitwear

Brand: Supreme x Missoni

Season: Fall/Winter 2021

Buy: Online at Supreme's website

Release Date: November 18

Editor's Notes: Hot on the heels of Supreme x Tiffany & Co., the streetwear giant has announced its next team-up: Supreme x Missoni.

Merging Missoni's signature technicolor knitwear with Supreme's New York street smarts, sweaters are woven with an abstract reinterpretation of the city's skyline (the Chrysler building and other iconic facades included).

Bomber jackets are quilted with Missoni's signature zig-zag print, and knit quarter-zips are rendered in the Italian label's earthy palette.

According to a teaser posted by Supreme, other items in the range include hoodies, hats, and polos.

In May, Angela Missoni stepped down from her role as creative director of the house (she maintains her role as the company's president). Her successor, Alberto Caliri, is tasked with guiding the house in a younger direction.

"We have an extremely loyal customer base of over-40s but we need to open up to a new pool of consumers, including Millennials," CEO Livio Proli told WWD of the internal shake-up.

It seems Supreme is a go-to collaborator for brands looking to reinvigorate their image.

Supreme x Tiffany & Co. appeared to be part of the jeweler's bid to rebrand as young and hip (see: its recent campaign titled "Not Your Mother's Tiffany").

Similarly, Supreme x Missoni is likely part of Caliri's new strategy, which has already seen the master of knitwear partner with Palm Angels.