Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Does Tyler The Creator Loan His Louis Vuitton Jackets to Just Anyone?

in CultureWords By Karen Fratti

Tyler, the Creator and model girlfriend Reign Judge have had a fairly quiet 2023, by the public's standards. Obviously, that doesn't say anything about the famously private couple's relationship but it does give us pause when presented with a mystery woman wearing Tyler's Louis Vuitton jacket.

She was out with Tyler on December 16, seemingly claiming his Fall/Winter 2021 Louis Vuitton jacket as her own. Awfully kind gesture on Tyler's part.  

To be clear, Tyler and Reign Judge are still together, as far as anyone's aware. Letting someone wear his Virgil Abloh jacket is simply a sign that Tyler likes them enough to, well, let them wear his Virgil Abloh jacket.

Walking through Los Angeles after a quiet dinner at Beverly Hill's Matū steakhouse, the pair later departed by climbing into Tyler’s white McLaren MP4-12C, one of Tyler’s many high-end British cars.

What can we say? The man has exquisite taste,  extending from Louis Vuitton leathers to luxury vehicles.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It’s hard to keep up with Tyler’s love life, by design. The musician doesn't let many details of his romantic interests slip through the cracks, preferring to keep his personal business personal, which is fair enough.

The only thing that's certain is that Tyler has been in a relationship with Reign Judge, confirmed as recently as this summer.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

But neither Tyler nor Judge are willing to confirm anything else, which is what makes it all so confusing when new wrinkles emerge.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

He's very happy to let everyone know that he's close with the house of Louis Vuitton, though. Tyler biked down the catwalk for Abloh’s final LV show in 2021 — the same show where he first wore the tiger jacket — and became an unofficial ambassador of sorts for the luxury label under Abloh’s leadership. To this day, he's still front-row at Pharrell's LV presentations.

That tiger motif jacket, designed by NIGO and Abloh, is a standout that Tyler’s worn often, so it’s striking to see it on someone else right next to him. Talk about a great first impression.

On Reddit, Tyler’s dedicated fan base is divided about the state of the tastemaker’s love life. Many remain convinced that he and Judge are still together; a fan posted a candid pic of him and Judge together at Coachella 2023, for instance.

The jacket swap with this woman could just be a random coincidence. Again, there's zero indication that Tyler and Judge aren't still together. Certainly, it's a nice gesture on Tyler's part either way.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Reddit thread.

And even if this new woman really is just a friend, she's is bound for fashion greatness if she’s already allowed into Tyler's coat closet. 

We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    So, this Cartier Watch Might Set You Back $1.6 Million
    • Style
  • mary janes shoes image
    Hail Mary: The Enigma Shoe of the Season
    • Style
  • Trending TIk Tok Songs Highsnobiety
    TikTok Songs We Can't Get Out Of Our Heads
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Pharrell & His $1 Million Louis Vuitton Bag Are Taking Over Paris
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Travis Scott Joins Pharrell's Louis Vuitton Family
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Bella Hadid wears thin-frame glasses, a black leather racing jacket, and teal knit sweater in New York on December 17
    2024 Promises So Much Bella Hadid
    • Style
  • kith parachute collab
    EXCLUSIVE: Kith’s Future Is in Your Home, According to Ronnie Fieg
    • Culture
  • supreme corteiz collab
    Is a Corteiz x Supreme Collab in the Works?
    • Style
  • Tyler the Creator & a woman out on a date in December 2023, wearing a fur trapper hat and Louis Vuitton jacket
    Does Tyler The Creator Loan His Louis Vuitton Jackets to Just Anyone?
    • Culture
  • Fossil
    Your Girlfriend's Declassified Guide to Watch Shopping Survival
    • Watches
  • Kendall Jenner wears Phoebe Philo & JW Anderson outerwear out in Aspen during a Christmas 2023 trip
    If Kendall Jenner's Sad About Her Bad Bunny Breakup, She Ain't Dressin' Like it
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023