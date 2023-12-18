Does Tyler The Creator Loan His Louis Vuitton Jackets to Just Anyone?

Tyler, the Creator and model girlfriend Reign Judge have had a fairly quiet 2023, by the public's standards. Obviously, that doesn't say anything about the famously private couple's relationship but it does give us pause when presented with a mystery woman wearing Tyler's Louis Vuitton jacket.

She was out with Tyler on December 16, seemingly claiming his Fall/Winter 2021 Louis Vuitton jacket as her own. Awfully kind gesture on Tyler's part.

To be clear, Tyler and Reign Judge are still together, as far as anyone's aware. Letting someone wear his Virgil Abloh jacket is simply a sign that Tyler likes them enough to, well, let them wear his Virgil Abloh jacket.

Backgrid / The Hollywood JR

Walking through Los Angeles after a quiet dinner at Beverly Hill's Matū steakhouse, the pair later departed by climbing into Tyler’s white McLaren MP4-12C, one of Tyler’s many high-end British cars.

What can we say? The man has exquisite taste, extending from Louis Vuitton leathers to luxury vehicles.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

It’s hard to keep up with Tyler’s love life, by design. The musician doesn't let many details of his romantic interests slip through the cracks, preferring to keep his personal business personal, which is fair enough.

The only thing that's certain is that Tyler has been in a relationship with Reign Judge, confirmed as recently as this summer.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

But neither Tyler nor Judge are willing to confirm anything else, which is what makes it all so confusing when new wrinkles emerge.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

He's very happy to let everyone know that he's close with the house of Louis Vuitton, though. Tyler biked down the catwalk for Abloh’s final LV show in 2021 — the same show where he first wore the tiger jacket — and became an unofficial ambassador of sorts for the luxury label under Abloh’s leadership. To this day, he's still front-row at Pharrell's LV presentations.

That tiger motif jacket, designed by NIGO and Abloh, is a standout that Tyler’s worn often, so it’s striking to see it on someone else right next to him. Talk about a great first impression.

On Reddit, Tyler’s dedicated fan base is divided about the state of the tastemaker’s love life. Many remain convinced that he and Judge are still together; a fan posted a candid pic of him and Judge together at Coachella 2023, for instance.

The jacket swap with this woman could just be a random coincidence. Again, there's zero indication that Tyler and Judge aren't still together. Certainly, it's a nice gesture on Tyler's part either way.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Reddit thread. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

And even if this new woman really is just a friend, she's is bound for fashion greatness if she’s already allowed into Tyler's coat closet.